Korean Wave

K-pop group Enhypen arrives in Manila, roams around Mall of Asia

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 3, 2023 | 9:08am
K-pop group ENHYPEN considers BTS as a 'role model': 'Influence-wise and also performance-wise... the biggest musical influence is BTS. And of course, we as a group are going to do our best or exert more effort to have such influence and musical performance,' says lead vocalist Sunoo.
MANILA, Philippines — K-pop group Enhypen has arrived in Manila last Wednesday night for their three-night concert starting tonight. 

Videos and photos of the group's arrival in Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) were uploaded by their fans on social media. 

Members Sunghoon and Heeseung were even spotted roaming around SM Mall of Asia yesterday. 

The group visited the Philippines last December for a fan meet. 

Their upcoming concert are part of Enhypen's "Manifesto" world tour which they also performed in Japan and the United States. 

Enhypen debuted in November 2020 after they were formed through the reality show "I-LAND."

The K-pop group became a success after their EP "Border: Day One."

RELATED: Darren Espanto's height reveal surprises K-pop group ENHYPEN

