K-pop group Enhypen arrives in Manila, roams around Mall of Asia

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop group Enhypen has arrived in Manila last Wednesday night for their three-night concert starting tonight.

Videos and photos of the group's arrival in Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) were uploaded by their fans on social media.

Members Sunghoon and Heeseung were even spotted roaming around SM Mall of Asia yesterday.

The group visited the Philippines last December for a fan meet.

REAL NA REAL WELCOME TO THE PHILIPPINES ENHA pic.twitter.com/D4h9A1tFb7 — theo is seeing enha & bp!! (@khjcart) February 1, 2023

Their upcoming concert are part of Enhypen's "Manifesto" world tour which they also performed in Japan and the United States.

Enhypen debuted in November 2020 after they were formed through the reality show "I-LAND."

The K-pop group became a success after their EP "Border: Day One."

