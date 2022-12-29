^

Fashion and Beauty

BLACKPINK members all appear again on TC Candler's Most Beautiful Faces list

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 29, 2022 | 3:37pm
South Korean girl group Blackpink will return to the country to hold two concerts on March 25 and 26, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — All the members of K-pop group BLACKPINK made it to the annual Most Beautiful Faces list by critics website TC Candler in its 2022 edition.

Last year's winner Lisa figured at No. 3, Jisoo took the No. 13 spot, Rosé was at No. 15, and Jennie Kim was No. 24 just behind Filipina actress-singer Liza Soberano.

This were Lisa and Jennie Kim's seventh appearance on the annual list, while for both Jisoo and Rosé, it was their fourth time.

In announcing their names, TC Candler had a little fun with the labels attached to each member — Lisa was "the happiest girl in the world," Jisoo's said "requires prenuptial agreement," Rosé had "makes you wanna dream," and Jennie Kim's said "waves the coco."

Other finalists had similar humorous labels like actress Emilia Clarke at No. 83 who had "eyebrow whisperer" because of her thick brows and Filipina vlogger-actress Ivana Alawi whose label read "really messy vampire" in reference to her bloody pictorial with celebrity photographer BJ Pascual.

Other notable names were Momoland's Nancy at No. 2, actresses Gal Gadot and Ana de Armas at No. 9 and No. 27 respectively, reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu at #37, and actresses Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega, and Lily Collins wrapping up the list at No. 96, No. 97, and No. 100.

Sandhu and Ortega were expected new entries on the list, but surprisingly this is the first time that model Lori Harvey (No. 48) and singer Dua Lipa (No. 56) have made an appearance.

Some milestones were also met for TC Candler's 2022 list — Korean artist Nana (No. 9), who was the website's most beautiful face of 2014, 2015, and the entire 2010s, appeared in the Top 10 for 10 consecutive years, while 2011 winner Emma Watson appeared on the list for the 17th time.

