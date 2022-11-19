Relive the magic of Ji Chang-wook through his must-watch dramasÂ 

Relive the magic of Ji Chang-wook through his must-watch dramas

Korean superstar Ji Chang-wook was in town last Nov. 6, 2022 for his first fan meeting at the Mall of Asia Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — The magic of Ji Chang-wook remains even more than a week since he first had his fan meeting in the country.

Many may not be as lucky as beauty queen Ariella Arida who had her selfie with the Korean superstar or even one of the thousands who trooped to the Mall of Asia Arena for the "Reach You" fan meet last November 6, but Chang-wook or fondly called Wookie is readily "available" for a meeting in your daydreams by binge-watching his popular dramas.

Here are some of Wookie's notable shows you can watch until his next fan meeting:

1. Empress Ki

No one can argue about this 2013 historical fiction drama being Chang-wook's most notable work. He was basically a newbie compared to his co-stars who were already established actors, including original Hallyu superstar, Ha Ji-won and Joo Jin-mo.



Chang-wook's portrayal of the complex character of Ta Hwan, the last emperor of China's Yuan Dynasty, was highly praised. His fresh-faced beauty belie the depth of his character who falls deeply in love with Ji-won's controversial titular character, Lady Ki.

Munhwa Broadcasting Corp.

Even though it has 51 episodes in the fashion of many of those early sageuks (Korean historical dramas), Empress Ki is a must-watch for many reasons. For one, it has a compelling female lead character development arc, one that depicts Lady Ki's journey from "human tribute" to one of China's most powerful empresses. Plus, sageuks are just visually appealing with all its location shoots and detailed costumes.

2. Healer

Wookie further cemented his leading man status with this exciting 2014 thriller. He is the titular "Healer," who had initially dreamed of living alone in an island. All things changed when he gets hired to protect a lady who is equally as mysterious as he is.

Korean Broadcasting System

The lady turns out to be Park Min-young's character. Min-young plays Chae Young-shin, a budding reporter who wants to make it big one day. Together, they work on solving crimes until they are faced with a past crime that may affect their present.

3. If You Wish Upon Me

This is his most recent project, and another one which sees him being paired with a member of popular K-pop girl group Girls' Generation.

Released last September, Wookie is back to being a baddie with a heart. Fortunately, he meets his match in Girls' Generation's Sooyoung who plays a sassy, tattoed nurse at a home for the elderly where Wookie's character does "community service."

KBS2

Arguably, Wookie and Sooyoung's pairing is one of the more sizzling onscreen team-ups recently. Watch "If You Wish Upon A Star" and find out why it is a must-watch Wookie drama.

4. Suspicious Partner

Among his leading ladies, it is his co-star Nam Ji-hyun that has constantly figured in a dating rumor with Wookie. Some fans cannot help it since they saw the two stars lead the cast of the 2017 drama "Suspicious Partner."

Ji-hyun plays prosecutor trainee Bong-hee in Wookie's office. Bong-hee has been harboring feelings for Wookie's Ji-wook, who keeps his feelings at bay because of mistrust rooting from their parents' past.

SBS

The drama also stars Choi Tae-joon, as Ji-wook's former close friend who also develops a platonic relationship with Bong-hee. Interestingly, Tae-joon was Sooyoung's leading man in the 2021 adaptation of the popular web toon "So I Married The Anti Fan."

5. The K2

Before Sooyoung, Wookie romanced Yoon-ah, Girl's Generations' visuals. Wookie again plays a protector with tough survival skills in this 2016 drama.

He plays a former elite operative tasked to protect the illegitimate daughter of a powerful politician.

tvN

Like in any dramas where the leads are in forced proximity due to circumstances, the hero and his ward falls in love. If you're into this type of romance, action-packed drama, then "The K2" with all of Wookie's cool sexiness is the drama for you.

6. The Sound of Magic

Released last May, this is relatively shorter than his most dramas at only six episodes. This fantasy musical sees Ji Chang-wook more as a stand-alone mysterious character, a magician who resides in an abandoned amusement park.

Netflix

Much of the romantic tension involves the two high school students portrayed by Hwang In-youp and Choi Sung-eun.

Fans of Wookie who has not had enough of his magical showcase and singing at the MoA Arena can replay this six-episode musical anytime they want to see him flex his singing abilities.



