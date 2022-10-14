^

'Squid Game' star Jung Ho-yeon to visit Manila in November

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 14, 2022 | 8:13am
'Squid Game' star Jung Ho-yeon to visit Manila in November
'Squid Game' star Jung Ho-Yeon
MANILA, Philippines — South Korean model and star of the hit Netflix show "Squid Game" Jung Ho-yeon will be in Philippines this November for an exclusive fan meet.

Concert promoter Wilbros Live made the announcement that Ho-yeon's first-ever Manila fun meet will be on November 11 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

More details about the event such as ticket prices will be dealt out in the coming days.

Ho-yeon began modeling as a teenager and was a runner-up on the fourth season of "Korea's Next Top Model," making her way to the international fashion world with brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Marc Jacobs.

The model gained further popularity and acclaim after starring in "Squid Game" as Kang Sae-byeok or Player 067, which earned her the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor - Drama.

To date, "Squid Game" remains the biggest show on Netflix after it earned 1.65 billion hours viewed within the first 28 days of its release last year.

Ho-yeon will next appear in the thriller series "Disclaimer" by Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron, starring alongside Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Louis Partridge, and Lesley Manville.

RELATED: 'Squid Game' star Jung Ho-Yeon proud of her Filipino fans

