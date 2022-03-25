'Squid Game' star Jung Ho-Yeon proud of her Filipino fans

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean model and actress Jung Ho-Yeon is the new and first global ambassador of multi-level marketing company IAM Worldwide.

Popularly known for her breakout role of North Korean defector Kang Sae-Byeok (067) in the Netflix hit "Squid Game," Ho-Yeon’s fame has skyrocketed on a global scale with her fierceness, charm, beauty and talent. With now 23.7 million followers on Instagram, and counting, she first gained popularity as a top runway model starting at the age of 16 and has starred in "Korea’s Next Top Model" in 2013 in her local South Korea.

In the official statement sent by IAM Worldwide, the Korean global star shared her excitement.

“Sending my biggest hugs to you. I am always proud that I have such caring and loving fans from the Philippines! Take care and stay healthy everyone. Fighting!”, Jung Ho-Yeon said.

The global fashion icon is the face of IAM Worldwide's AMAZING Pure Organic Barley, a 100% organically grown grass leaf from Australia in its young green stage, which is purported to be the most prolific, balanced supply of nutrients of any single source.

She also endorses the company's Immunergy with Vitamin C + Zinc + Vitamin D + Moringa Oleifera, an immunity and energy boosting powerhouse, as well as Acai Berry Extract with Collagen and Bacopa Monnieri, with eight essential ingredients to protect the body from damaging effects of free radicals while enhancing one’s memory and promoting skin elasticity.

The brand's president Allen Marvin Yu Eder shared that having Jung Ho-Yeon as brand ambassador is the perfect strategy to reach potential millennial and Gen Z consumers.

“Ms. Jung Ho-Yeon is definitely the exceptional choice as the new face of the company and our products. She’s now a powerhouse celebrity known globally and really connects well with the youth," Eder explained.

Vice President and founder Aika Lorraine Uy shared their company has banked on the fact that Filipinos right now are really into the Hallyu wave, and a prominent star like Ho-Yeon can inspire the youth and feel connected with the brand's products more than ever.

“We consider being associated with the very lovable Jung Ho-Yeon as a success already. We strongly feel that she will be able to scale up the company’s presence and customer base by a thousandfold not just here in the Philippines, but also in other countries.”

Ho-Yeon has won millions of hearts, and has won a lot of accolades, one of the most outstanding one is the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the 28th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards last month, and the Best Actress in an Action Series at the 27th Critics Choice Awards held last March 13. Moreover, she is the global ambassador for luxury brands Louis Vuitton, Chanel Beauty and sportswear Adidas.

