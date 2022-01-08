



















































 












Korean Wave


G-Dragon launches footwear collaboration




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 8, 2022 | 2:30pm
 





G-Dragon in his pictorial with Nike in December 2021. 
MANILA, Philippines — K-pop superstar G-Dragon partnered with Nike to launch Nike Kwondo1, a second footwear collaboration and new silhouette emblematic of self-expression – a constant theme and celebration of the partnership.


Leveraging a white canvas design, G-Dragon and his PEACEMINUSONE label evoke a sentiment of freedom and bring creativity and innovation to the growing community of sport.


“I want to have freedom in everything I do, from getting dressed up to creating my own style. For those who have felt things were too little or too much, I want this shoe to ignite an exploration of expression and pave the way for personal freedom,” G-Dragon said. 


Key features of the footwear include a premium leather upper with Brogue detailing inspired by the brand’s Tiempo football boots and classic golf shoes, stylish wings, removable flap tongue and lace kiltie aim to balance both a formal and sporty aesthetic.


The all-white colorway silhouette creates a blank canvas for any look and style. The footwear is named for the blending of Korean martial arts "Taekwondo," G-Dragon's Korean name '"Kwon Ji Yong" and the brand's slogan "Just Do It."


 
















 



