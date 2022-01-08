G-Dragon launches footwear collaboration

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop superstar G-Dragon partnered with Nike to launch Nike Kwondo1, a second footwear collaboration and new silhouette emblematic of self-expression – a constant theme and celebration of the partnership.

Leveraging a white canvas design, G-Dragon and his PEACEMINUSONE label evoke a sentiment of freedom and bring creativity and innovation to the growing community of sport.

“I want to have freedom in everything I do, from getting dressed up to creating my own style. For those who have felt things were too little or too much, I want this shoe to ignite an exploration of expression and pave the way for personal freedom,” G-Dragon said.

As a first-of-its-kind shoe, the Nike Kwondo1 inspires a versatility in style while challenging identity norms and cultural barriers, much like G-Dragon himself.

Key features of the footwear include a premium leather upper with Brogue detailing inspired by the brand’s Tiempo football boots and classic golf shoes, stylish wings, removable flap tongue and lace kiltie aim to balance both a formal and sporty aesthetic.

The all-white colorway silhouette creates a blank canvas for any look and style. The footwear is named for the blending of Korean martial arts “Taekwondo,” G-Dragon’s Korean name ‘”Kwon Ji Yong” and the brand’s slogan “Just Do It.”