BTS to take extended period of rest after 2021 Jingle Ball Tour

MANILA, Philippines — After creating their respective personal Instagram accounts, South Korean boyband sensation BTS said that they have been planning to take an official extended period of rest since 2019.

In their Twitter account, BigHit Music announced that BTS will take a break after “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA” and the “2021 Jingle Ball Tour.”

“We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA’ and the ‘2021 Jingle Ball Tour,’” BigHit announced.

“BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the COVID-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists,” it added.

The management said that the extended rest will provide BTS members to be re-inspired and recharge.

“This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time of them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families,” it said.

“We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest,” it added.

BTS finally created their individual Instagram account on Monday. As of writing, V has 19.3 miliion followers, Jungkook has 18.4 million followers while Jimin has 17.9 million followers, J-Hope has 17.2 million, Suga has 17.3 million, Jin has 17.5 million and RM has 17.2 million

