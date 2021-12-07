



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Korean Wave

                        
BTS to take extended period of rest after 2021 Jingle Ball Tour

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 7, 2021 | 8:27pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
BTS to take extended period of rest after 2021 Jingle Ball Tour
Members of South Korean K-pop boy band BTS.
BTS via Facebook

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — After creating their respective personal Instagram accounts, South Korean boyband sensation BTS said that they have been planning to take an official extended period of rest since 2019. 



In their Twitter account, BigHit Music announced that BTS will take a break after “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA” and the “2021 Jingle Ball Tour.”



“We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA’ and the ‘2021 Jingle Ball Tour,’” BigHit announced. 



“BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the COVID-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists,” it added. 



 






 



The management said that the extended rest will provide BTS members to be re-inspired and recharge.



“This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time of them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families,” it said. 



“We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest,” it added. 



BTS finally created their individual Instagram account on Monday. As of writing, V has 19.3 miliion followers, Jungkook has 18.4 million followers while Jimin has 17.9 million followers, J-Hope has 17.2 million, Suga has 17.3 million, Jin has 17.5 million and RM has 17.2 million



RELATED: BTS releases holiday remix of 'Butter' in time for Christmas season


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BTS
                                                      BTS ARMY
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 BTS releases holiday remix of 'Butter' in time for Christmas season
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
BTS releases holiday remix of 'Butter' in time for Christmas season


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
In time for the Christmas season, South Korean K-pop boy band sensation BTS released a holiday remix of "Butter."

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Song Joong Ki mourns grandmother's passing
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Song Joong Ki mourns grandmother's passing


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Halyu star Song Joong Ki's grandmother passed away, South Korean media outlets reported on Tuesday. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blackpink Jennie, Jisoo, Ros&eacute; test negative for COVID-19; Lisa &lsquo;in very good condition&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
Blackpink Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé test negative for COVID-19; Lisa ‘in very good condition’


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé tested negative for COVID-19 while their fellow Blackpink member Lisa Manoban was “without...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 North Korean to be executed &lsquo;Squid Game&rsquo;-style after smuggling South Korean series&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
North Korean to be executed ‘Squid Game’-style after smuggling South Korean series 


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
A North Korean student was reportedly sentenced to die by firing squad, one of the killing methods seen in “Squid Game,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 #Scammys? BTS gets 1 Grammy nomination, ARMY goes Twitter ballistic
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 days ago

                              
                              
#Scammys? BTS gets 1 Grammy nomination, ARMY goes Twitter ballistic


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong |
                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
The nominees for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards have just been announced and fans of BTS are not taking lightly the fact that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Park Shin Hye pregnant, set to tie knot with Choi Tae Joon
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
Park Shin Hye pregnant, set to tie knot with Choi Tae Joon


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
South Korean stars Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon are set to tie the knot and are expecting a baby. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with