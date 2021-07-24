K-drama addict Ruby Rodriguez shares her recommendations

MANILA, Philippines — History nut Ruby Rodriguez has found more reasons to be addicted to K-drama, thanks to her discovery of the wonderful world of sageuks (Korean historical drama).

The former "Eat Bulaga" host started to watch K-dramas last year upon the urging of her late sister, Dr. Sally Gatchalian, who was a K-drama fanatic.

After getting hooked with the phenomenal "Crash Landing On You" (CLOY), Ruby shared she has become such a fan that she watched the list her sister gave her.

Apart from CLOY, she also watched "Tempted" which is loosely based on the French novel "Les Liasons Dangereuses" by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. The French novel served as the inspiration for many popular movies with the same theme such as the 1999 teen flick "Cruel Intentions."

Historical dramas, however, take a special place in her heart as Ruby is a self-confessed history fanatic.

Most of her favorites are fusion sageuks, which are historical dramas that combine mythological creatures and/or fictionalized figures and accounts with historical events as setting.

Check out Ruby's sageuk picks.

1. "Moonlovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo"

This 2016 drama continues to be a favorite for many K-drama fans for many reasons. Top is the ending that left them all wanting for a second season. A 21st century woman time travels to the Goryeo dynasty and meets eight of its princes. What harm will befall her?

The drama stars Lee Joon-gi and IU.

2. "Love In The Moonlight"

This drama is similar in fashion to the 2010 "Sungkyunkwan Scandal" in a sense that a girl pretends to be a boy. In this drama, Kim Yoo-joung plays a street smart girl who was raised to be a boy and enters the palace to train as a eunuch. She meets the crown prince played by Park Bo-gum, and this is where the story begins.

3. "Moon Embracing The Sun"

Unlike the two previous 2016 dramas, this one is older and released in 2012. It stars Kim Soo-hyun as the crown prince who is trapped in the palace and the politics that devour it. He's always been in love with Han Ga-in's character Heo Yeo-woo who mysteriously dies before their wedding. Years later, his love for her resurfaces when he meets Shamon Wol who strikingly resembles his dead fiancee.

4. "Mr. Queen"

Like "Scarlet Heart Ryeo," time travelling is also used in this 2021 fusion comedy sageuk. A male chef of Korea's Blue House finds himself trapped in the body of Queen Cheo-rin (Shin Hye-sun), the wife of King Cheoljong (Kim Jung-hyun).

Comedy ensues as the once timid Queen Cheo-rin becomes an assertive consort who has a knack for cooking, much to the confusion of her husband and the royal household.