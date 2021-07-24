







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
K-drama addict Ruby Rodriguez shares her recommendations
Combination photo shows scenes from Korean dramas "Mr. Queen" and "Moonlovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo."
tvN and SBS

                     

                        

                           
K-drama addict Ruby Rodriguez shares her recommendations

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2021 - 2:02pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — History nut Ruby Rodriguez has found more reasons to be addicted to K-drama, thanks to her discovery of the wonderful world of sageuks (Korean historical drama).



The former "Eat Bulaga" host started to watch K-dramas last year upon the urging of her late sister, Dr. Sally Gatchalian, who was a K-drama fanatic.



After getting hooked with the phenomenal "Crash Landing On You" (CLOY), Ruby shared she has become such a fan that she watched the list her sister gave her.



Apart from CLOY, she also watched "Tempted" which is loosely based on the French novel "Les Liasons Dangereuses" by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. The French novel served as the inspiration for many popular movies with the same theme such as the 1999 teen flick "Cruel Intentions."



Historical dramas, however, take a special place in her heart as Ruby is a self-confessed history fanatic.



Most of her favorites are fusion sageuks, which are historical dramas that combine mythological creatures and/or fictionalized figures and accounts with historical events as setting.



Check out Ruby's sageuk picks.



1. "Moonlovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo"



This 2016 drama continues to be a favorite for many K-drama fans for many reasons. Top is the ending that left them all wanting for a second season. A 21st century woman time travels to the Goryeo dynasty and meets eight of its princes. What harm will befall her?

The drama stars Lee Joon-gi and IU.



2. "Love In The Moonlight"



This drama is similar in fashion to the 2010 "Sungkyunkwan Scandal" in a sense that a girl pretends to be a boy. In this drama, Kim Yoo-joung plays a street smart girl who was raised to be a boy and enters the palace to train as a eunuch. She meets the crown prince played by Park Bo-gum, and this is where the story begins.



3. "Moon Embracing The Sun"



Unlike the two previous 2016 dramas, this one is older and released in 2012. It stars Kim Soo-hyun as the crown prince who is trapped in the palace and the politics that devour it. He's always been in love with Han Ga-in's character Heo Yeo-woo who mysteriously dies before their wedding. Years later, his love for her resurfaces when he meets Shamon Wol who strikingly resembles his dead fiancee.



4. "Mr. Queen"



Like "Scarlet Heart Ryeo," time travelling is also used in this 2021 fusion comedy sageuk. A male chef of Korea's Blue House finds himself trapped in the body of Queen Cheo-rin (Shin Hye-sun), the wife of King Cheoljong (Kim Jung-hyun).



Comedy ensues as the once timid Queen Cheo-rin becomes an assertive consort who has a knack for cooking, much to the confusion of her husband and the royal household.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      K-DRAMA
                                                      KOREAN WAVE
                                                      RUBY RODRIGUEZ
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ruby Rodriguez shares how her late frontliner sister got her into to K-drama fandom
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 hours ago

                              
                              
Ruby Rodriguez shares how her late frontliner sister got her into to K-drama fandom


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ruby Rodriguez credits her Manang Sally as the biggest influencer who made her addicted to K-dramas. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New K-pop museum: Virtual tour of HYBE Insight in Seoul
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
22 hours ago

                              
                              
New K-pop museum: Virtual tour of HYBE Insight in Seoul


                              

                                                                  By Ritz L. Ignacio,Ritz L. Ignacio |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Under the three main themes of "sound," "movement" and "story," the museum attempts to show the power of music and suggests...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Son Ye-Jin: 'Crash Landing' crush reveals 8 facts about her
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Son Ye-Jin: 'Crash Landing' crush reveals 8 facts about her


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Hallyu superstar Son Ye-jin sat with her fans for the Smart-hosted fan virtual event on its website, Smart Hallyu...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Absolutely beautiful': Son Ye-jin says she could live in the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
'Absolutely beautiful': Son Ye-jin says she could live in the Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Son Ye-jin came to the Philippines a long time ago and based on that experience, she said she could live here.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Korean virus disaster flick has Cannes reaching for its masks
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Korean virus disaster flick has Cannes reaching for its masks


                              

                                                                  By JÃ¼rgen Hecker,JÃ¼rgen Hecker |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Cannes was shaken Friday by a South Korean virus flick about a bio-terrorist attack on a passenger plane.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No Psy but BTS play on as Seoul bans fast gym music
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
No Psy but BTS play on as Seoul bans fast gym music


                              

                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
South Korean mega-hit "Gangnam Style" may be taken off gym playlists in the greater Seoul region -- but K-pop giants BTS can...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with