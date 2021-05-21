







































































 




   







   















What Ricky Lee learns from K-dramas that Filipinos could adopt
Scene from 'The World of the Married'
What Ricky Lee learns from K-dramas that Filipinos could adopt

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2021 - 4:46pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Even master storyteller Ricky Lee can't help but be bitten with the K-drama bug.



The Palanca-winning author and playwright recently revealed that he got hooked watching popular K-dramas.



"Actually nitong pandemic, ang dami kong napanood at natapos na K-dramas – 'The World of Married Couple,' 'Itaewon Class' to 'The King: Eternal Monarch,' 'It’s Okay Not To Be Okay.' Ngayon ko lang sila nakilala, 'yung mga artista ng K-drama at very watchable sila and you can see why," Lee shared to Philstar.com and other media during a recent virtual presscon.



Lee shared his observation about the popular dramas. He said that both Korean and Filipino shows have the same characters, conflicts and plot twists.



He underscored their main difference.



"Pero sa production value, mas mataas, mas ginastusan, mas matagal (ginawa)," he said.



Lee admitted that he liked "Itaewon Class" the most and found many of the titles he has seen so far as "very addictive."



These got him hooked that he admitted to finishing the shows until the very end.



"Sinusundan ko sya. Di ko sya mabitawan. Pinapanood ko sya hanggang sa matapos ko. May ganun syang hook," he said.



Learn about life and storytelling by watching Lee on “Trip to Quiapo,” which is available on the iWant TFC app (iOs and Android) or on iwanttfc.com to Standard and Premium subscribers worldwide.



RELATED: 'World of the Married' Philippines cast revealed


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

