'World of the Married' Philippines cast revealed
'The Broken Marriage Vow' cast
ABS-CBN/Released

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 7, 2021 - 4:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria will lead the Philippine adaptation of global hit “Doctor Foster” which will be known locally as “The Broken Marriage Vow."

In a live online event called “The Doctor Is In” earlier today, ABS-CBN Entertainment also unveiled that Xanjoe will play opposite Jodi while Sue Ramirez will be the mistress. 

Jodi takes on another iconic character as Dra. Jill Ilustre, the Filipina counterpart of Gemma Foster. A loving wife and mother with an accomplished medical career, Jill begins to see cracks in her picture-perfect life when she discovers that her husband is having an affair with a younger woman.

Zanjoe, who will be portraying the Pinoy Simon Foster known as David Ilustre, may be acting like the perfect husband and father, but David is hiding a secret life from her wife – an affair that will change their family forever.

The marriage-wrecking mistress entangled in this domestic mess will be played by Sue, who will be starring as Lexy Lucero, the Pinay Kate Parks. Young, sexy and wealthy, Lexy is used to getting what she wants and will not settle for less in love, even if it is with a married man.

Completing the main cast of “The Broken Marriage Vow” is Zaijian Jaranilla, who will be filling the role of Gio Ilustre, the Filipino Tom Foster. The only son of Jill and David, Gio falls victim to his parents’ emotional tug-of-war.

Directed by Concepcion Macatuno, “The Broken Marriage Vow” is the sixth local adaptation of “Doctor Foster” following its adaptations in France, Russia, Turkey, India and South Korea, whose “The World of the Married” would become the country’s highest-rated cable TV drama.

