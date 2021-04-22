Yes, even the weather: 5 things BTS misses about the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — It's all about conquering the impossible for worldwide pop phenomenon BTS.

The group stars in Smart's "Live Your Passion with Purpose" campaign that came out with a TV commercial last April 22.

“Smart decisions have always been important to us and seem to have produced good results for us. I will encourage you [to live smarter and live with purpose] so you can only walk the path of happiness,” Jin shared in a press statement sent to Philstar.com.

The TVC shows Jin, Suga, jhope, V, RM, Jung Kook and Jimin each taking their steps on seven iterations of the Penrose stairs — a concept also known as the impossible staircase created by Oscar Reutersvard in 1937 and later made popular by Lionel Penrose and his son Roger.

Its two-dimensional design consists of four 90-degree turns that give the illusion of a continuous loop, thus, giving the impression that ascending or descending it takes forever.

Jung Kook is seen going up and down a staircase that appears to represent the entrance of a recording studio. It has the words, "Keep Inspiring."

RM opens a book while the words, "Keep Learning," appears.

J-hope's dancing skills is on display while the words "Keep Moving" are flashed.

It's a garden stairway for Jin as "Keep Chasing Your Passion" is seen while V's setting is a subway escalator that comes with the words "Keep Exploring."

Suga's musical-inspired staircase set with the words "Keep Living Your Purpose" drives home the group's message while Jimin's fire exit set with "Keep Connecting" is flashed.

Viewers can hear two of BTS' hits on the background, "Life Goes On" and the Grammy-nominated "Dynamite." It was shot in Seoul. The campaign is Smart's first collaboration with HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment.

Both J-hope and V reflected on the message of the campaign.

“When you have a purpose, you have a reason to [live] and it becomes your driving force,” J-hope shared.

V added, “No matter how many times you fall, don’t give up and challenge yourself to break [big walls] in your life.”

The group is aware of the clamor for them, made even more palpable with limited movements brought about by the pandemic. But they have their ARMY's health and hearts in their minds.

Jung Kook expressed the whole group's sentiment, addressing their millions of fans: “I’ll be rooting for you. Please stay healthy.”

“BTS won over the hearts of millions all over the world not just with their talent, but also with their messages of hope and inspiration. On behalf of Smart, we are very honored to have this partnership with BTS that encourages the Filipino youth to keep their faith and continue pursuing their passion and purpose no matter the challenges the lie ahead,” said Jane Basas, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

At a virtual press conference with the Philippine press earlier, BTS shared at least five things they miss about the Philippines.

The weather and the cheers

RM: "I think we always went to Philippines once a year during our tour and a lot of fans are waiting and supporting us. Even with a hot weather, I'd like to visit again as soon as possible to hear the cheers of ARMY in Philippines."

Vacation

Jin: "Philippines is a great country and I really want to go there as a vacation spot. I'd like to visit you again."

Basketball

Suga: "I watched Philippine basketball occasionally and the level was very high."

RM: "Oh really?"

Suga: "They really love basketball."

J-Hope: "You're right."

Suga: “I enjoy watching it these days."

J-Hope: “Yes, I know it very well. Philippines can't be left out for Southeast Asia tour.”

Food

J-Hope: “Food is also delicious. I love Philippines!”

Filo ARMY

Jimin: “We know very well that you are always sending us messages through social media. You are also doing various activities such as uploading videos that cover our songs or dances and participating in competitions."



V: “I heard that there are a lot of ARMY in the Philippines. I'd like to see you as soon as possible."

Jungkook: “Yes, I'm very grateful to all the ARMY who support us from far away.”

RM: “Our passion and purpose are of course to encourage and inspire people with the music and dancing we love. I think that's everything.”

Jin: “I'm not sure about BTS' passion because I can't read the mind of our members. But my passion is to please ARMY. I will do my best with all my effort.”

Suga: “To all the fans who waited for us… What makes us move is the ARMY waiting for us.”

J-Hope: “The members before me spoke very well. These days, I try to move with passion without purpose. That might soon become the purpose.”

Jimin: “The passion of the team comes from longing for stage and wanting to do music. And the reason and purpose of course will be an ARMY. I want to give encouragement and healing to ARMY's life with great music.”

Jungkook: “I often think about what I can do right now, what I want to do and what I need to do.”

RM: “It's been a while since we met with ARMY and everyone in Philippines. Let's meet soon after this long winter is over. I miss you a lot.”