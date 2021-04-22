Toni Gonzaga to meet 'My Sassy Girl' original cast, remake to have original soundtrack

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Toni Gonzaga will meet the original cast of South Korean romantic comedy movie “My Sassy Girl.”

In her recent interview with G3 San Diego, Toni also said that Viva Films will wait for the re-opening of cinemas before releasing the Philippine adaption even though they already finished the movie.

“I think they will wait,” Toni said.

“Part din ng deal doon sa franchise, and I’m praying it will happen, we will go to Korea and meet the original cast. Sana matuloy iyon."

Toni will play the nameless girl in the movie originally played by Jun Ji-hyun while Pepe Herrera will portray Cha Tae-hyun’s role.

In her previous interviews, Toni said she really dreamt of playing the role in the Philippine adaptation that’s why she instantly accepted the role when Viva offered it to her.

“Nag-usap sila, negotiations! Back and forth, hanggang sa dumating ‘yung script, dumating ‘yung rights, nabili na ‘yung song, iyong ‘I Believe.’ Sabi ko, ‘Shocks, nagkaka-totoo na nga.’ Hanggang sa, iyon, natapos na namin siya,” she said.

“My Sassy Girl” was reportedly South Korea's highest-grossing comedy movie of all time and one of the top five highest-grossing films ever at that time in Korea. Released in 2001, it played a key role in the spread of the Korean wave globally.