IFPI proclaims BTS 'Global Record Artist of the Year'

MANILA, Philippines — The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, the organization that represents the worldwide recorded music industry, announced K-pop sensation BTS as the winners of “2020’s IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award.”

The international trade body decides the award based on calculations of an artist or group's worldwide performance across physical and digital music formats, including vinyl and streams, covering their entire body of work during the year.

This marks the boy group's first-ever IPFI award, becoming the first Korean act to win the accolade and the first winner to perform primarily in a language other than English.

“BTS are a global phenomenon. They have had another outstanding year, releasing three albums, and continually finding creative and engaging ways to share their story with the world. They truly show the power that music has to bring joy and happiness to people the world over," IFPI Chief Executive Frances Moore said.

The announcement was made during the culmination of the IFPI Global Artist Chart 2000, which listed the top 10 best-selling artists of the year globally.

BTS — comprised by RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — finished at number one on the said chart, followed by Taylor Swift and Drake in the top three. The rest of the list consists of The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Eminem, Post Malone, Ariana Grane, Juice WRLD and Justin Bieber.

Taylor previously topped the chart in 2014 and 2019, while Drake achieved the same in 2016 and 2018. Other past winners included Ed Sheeran, Adele and One Direction.

The “IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year” award and top 10 chart is the only ranking to accurately measure consumption across all formats (including streaming channels, digital and physical album and singles sales) and all countries, according to the international trade body.

BTS' achievement comes after a successful 2020 when the band broke record after record. They were even nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 63rd Grammy Awards, becoming the first K-pop act to receive a nod from the Recording Academy.