Son Ye-Jin says 'I do' to Hyun Bin in new TVC with Ben&Ben song as theme

MANILA, Philippines — BinJin fans are on cloud nine on February 14 as they were treated to the latest "kilig"-inducing TV commercial featuring their famous real-life K-drama couple.

Smart Communications released the TVC featuring "Crash Landing On You" (CLOY) stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin on Valentine's Day, much to the delight of fans.

It is CLOY all over again for many RiRi (from the name of the drama's couple Capt. Ri and Yoon Se-ri) and BinJin fans. The TVC started with an exciting scene where Hyun Bin drives a car. His interest is piqued when he sees a fast-approaching motorist driving a cool bike. The face is hidden and their paths went separate ways. Next scene opens with Hyun Bin seemingly searching for someone in a crowded city aided by 5G technology.

"What do you do when what you desire is beyond reach?" Ye-jin is heard saying while a few seconds later, Hyun Bin, speaks. "You use power that breaks barriers."

His search stops when he sees her as a life-size hologram and in seconds, Ye-jin becomes real before his eyes.

"Do you believe this is possible?" Hyun Bin asks. Ye-jin replies, "I do." Cue in Ben&Ben's newest romantic single "Inevitable."

Much like a climax to a trilogy, the latest TVC wrapped up an online clamor that started last June when Smart crash-landed into fans’ hearts via Hyun Bin’s "Simple. Smart Ako" TVC, followed by another much-talked about Smart Signature TVC featuring Son Ye-jin last August.

These TVCs fueled anticipation for a joint TVC among fans.

“Finally! The wait is over for all of us K-fans who have been wishing for Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin to be together again. We heard your clamor, and we read all your #InSmartWeTrust posts so we knew this was inevitable. We had to make this happen. You are all part of this sweet journey, and we owe this to you, our dear subscribers. Enjoy,” said Jane Basas, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

Paolo Guico of Ben&Ben noted about their latest single released by Sony Music, “'Inevitable," is a song that tries to describe the nature of fate, and how all our actions somehow lead us to some better place that is destined for us.

"It’s also a song about being real with someone, and that no matter how scary that may seem at times, there is freedom in bearing your truest nature with someone dear to you, even if that someone is yourself," he explained.

He admitted that many members of the nine-piece folk rock band are fans of the hit Korean drama.

“Many of us are mega fans of the CLOY couple, so this is definitely a dream collaboration with Smart. We can't help but be kilig and at the same time wish that our co-fans who would hear the song would also connect it with the evolving story of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin. It's also our gift to the fans, and to the couple as well. We'd like to thank Smart for this amazing opportunity."