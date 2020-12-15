Melai Cantiveros stuns with K-pop renewal of vows with Jason Francisco

MANILA, Philippines — Trust Melai Cantiveros to turn on her wacky side even when it's supposed to be a serious matter.

The "Magandang Buhay" host again turned to her favorite songs and their lyrics to renew her wedding vows with fellow "Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Double Up" housemate and husband Jason Francisco.

This time, she recited the lyrics of singles from Blackpink's latest album, "The Album."

A certified Blink, the name of the fandom of Blackpink, Melai used the lyrics of "Kill This Love," "How You Like That," and "Ice Cream."

She started with lyrics from Monica's 1997 hit, "For You I Will."

"Always remember that I'm always here for you. Si Lord ang center sa buhay natin and promise you to cross the ocean for you and be your hero and your strength, anything you need. Lahat nalampasan natin at marami pa tayong malalampasan, basta't kapit lang tayo kay God at walang sukuan. O, di ba?"

And then she began interspersing the lyrics of "Kill This Love," one of Blackpink's earliest singles, and "Ice Cream" and "How You Like That" from the group's debut album, "The Album" released last August. Then she closed it with BTS's smash hit and Grammy-nominated track "Dynamite" from its latest album "Map of Soul: 7."

"Now look at you, look at me. Now look at you, look at me. How you like that? Papang, always kong ipagdarasal na for you and me, we will not kill this love. Rampapangpapaangpapang. And pananatilihin kong maging sweet sa 'to like an ice cream chillin' chillin', ice cream chillin'. So Papang, for me you are always shining through the city with a little funk and soul and you will always be the one to light me up like a dynamite. I love you. Seryoso ako sa sinasabi ko. Papang, I love you so much," she recited, addressing Jason with "Papang."

Jason, meanwhile, left all the antics to his wife of seven years. He made his vow simple yet honest. He said he won't give promises because promises tend to be broken. He even included their parents, their daughters, and their future babies in his own vows.

"Simplehan ko na lang. Ayoko mangako kasi mahirap mangako, 'di ba? Dahil karamihan ng nangangako, e, napapako. So iisipin ko na lang parati e tayo na lang tao sa mundo, o, 'di ba? Para iisipin ko hindi na tayo magkakahiwalay. Parati ko na lang iisipin... Laging nasa isip ko parati mga parents mo kasi sinabi ko nga na kung sasaktan kita e 'di parang sinasaktan ko na rin 'yung mga magulang mo," he said.

"So 'yun lang at sana madagdagan ang ating mga chikitings. At sana 'yun, siyempre, alam mo naman mahal na mahal naman talaga kita, 'di ba? I love you and I love your parents and our babies and soon to our more babies."

Jason and Melai had a similarly wacky wedding when Melai recited lyrics of Pink featuring Fun's Nate Ruess' 2012 pop hit "Just Give Me A Reason."

The two were contestants at the third edition of PBB in 2009. After four years, they married in 2013 in Melai's hometown in General Santos City.

The couple went viral last April 9 when they posted the birthday photo of their youngest daughter, Stela Rosalind, who turned three, whose birthday cake was adorned with cutouts of cockroaches. Melai explained that Stela was "amazed" by the creepy crawlies since she was a baby.

Their eldest, Amelia Lucille, also celebrated her sixth birthday last April 3.