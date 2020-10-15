KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
FULL LIST: Billboard Music Awards 2020 winners
Korean pop sensation BTS members (from left): Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, V and Suga.
BTS via Facebook
FULL LIST: Billboard Music Awards 2020 winners
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 15, 2020 - 2:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Post Malone, the most-nominated artist in the Billboard Music Awards 2020, emerged as the big winner of the night after clinching nine awards out of 16 nominations.

It was international sensation BTS, however, who stole the show with a toned-down rendition of their hit song “Dynamite” that nonetheless left an explosive impact — with the group since overtaking social media trends.

 

 

While BTS missed out on the “Top Duo/Group” award, they claimed the “Top Social Artist” title for the fourth consecutive year and were the most talked-about artist this year.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Artist Awards

Top Artist: Post Malone

Top New Artist: Billie Eilish

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted): Harry Styles

Top Male Artist: Post Malone

Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish

Top Duo/Group: Jonas Brothers

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone

Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone

Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo

Top Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS

Top Touring Artist: P!nk

Top R&B Artist: Khalid

Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid

Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour: Khalid

Top Rap Artist: Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B

Top Rap Tour: Post Malone

Top Country Artist: Luke Combs

Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour: George Strait

Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco

Top Rock Tour: Elton John

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist: Loren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Album Awards

Top Billboard 200 Album: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” by Billie Eilish

Top Soundtrack: "Frozen II"

Top R&B Album: "Free Spirit" by Khalid

Top Rap Album: “Hollywood’s Bleeding” by Post Malone

Top Country Album: “What You See Is What You Get” by Luke Combs

Top Rock Album: “Fear Inoculum” by Tool

Top Latin Album: "Oasis" by J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Top Dance/Electronic Album: “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set” by Marshmello

Top Christian Album: “Jesus is King” by Kanye West

Top Gospel Album: “Jesus is King” by Kanye West

Song Awards

Top Hot 100 Song: “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Top Streaming Song: “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Top Selling Song: “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Top Radio Song: "Sucker" by Jonas Brothers

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted): “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Top R&B Song: "Talk" by Khalid

Top Rap Song: “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Top Country Song: "10,000 Hours" by Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

Top Rock Song: “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” by Panic! At The Disco

Top Latin Song: "Con Calma" by Daddy Yankee ft. Snow

Top Dance/Electronic Song: "Close To Me" by Ellie Goulding x Diplo

Top Christian Song: “God Only Knows” by For King & Country

Top Gospel Song: "Follow God" by Kanye West

BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS BILLIE EILISH BTS K-POP POST MALONE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
LIST: These K-drama characters are bad — or so we thought
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Whether it’s because of a redemption arc or a revelation about their dark past, we decided to give these would-be villains...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Exclusive
1 day ago
What's on Blackpink's Netflix watchlist? Group reveals favorite TV shows
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Netflix users will be able to switch their profile icons to any of the four Blackpink members: Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and R...
Korean Wave
fbfb
2 days ago
Blackpink ‘Boombayah’ music video becomes 1st K-pop debut to hit 1B views
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
“Boombayah” is the group’s third music video overall to reach the one billion YouTube view mark, after “Ddu-Du...
Korean Wave
fbfb
2 days ago
BTS set to beat own world record with 'Map of the Soul: ON:E' concert
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
The band's label Big Hit Entertainment, according to reports by Korean media, said that 993,000 people in 191 countries tuned...
Korean Wave
fbfb
6 days ago
'I apologize to my ex-boyfriends': Dating ban trained Sandara Park for contact-free dating in pandemic
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 days ago
“I had a non-face-to-face relationship even before COVID-19."
Korean Wave
fbfb
6 days ago
Blackpink to delete scenes from 'Lovesick Girls' following backlash from healthcare workers
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Korean group Blackpink will release another version of their music video for “Lovesick Girls” after receiving...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with