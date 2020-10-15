FULL LIST: Billboard Music Awards 2020 winners

MANILA, Philippines — Post Malone, the most-nominated artist in the Billboard Music Awards 2020, emerged as the big winner of the night after clinching nine awards out of 16 nominations.
It was international sensation BTS, however, who stole the show with a toned-down rendition of their hit song “Dynamite” that nonetheless left an explosive impact — with the group since overtaking social media trends.
While BTS missed out on the “Top Duo/Group” award, they claimed the “Top Social Artist” title for the fourth consecutive year and were the most talked-about artist this year.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Artist Awards
Top Artist: Post Malone
Top New Artist: Billie Eilish
Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted): Harry Styles
Top Male Artist: Post Malone
Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish
Top Duo/Group: Jonas Brothers
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone
Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone
Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo
Top Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS
Top Touring Artist: P!nk
Top R&B Artist: Khalid
Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid
Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour: Khalid
Top Rap Artist: Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B
Top Rap Tour: Post Malone
Top Country Artist: Luke Combs
Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris
Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour: George Strait
Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco
Top Rock Tour: Elton John
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist: Loren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West
Album Awards
Top Billboard 200 Album: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” by Billie Eilish
Top Soundtrack: "Frozen II"
Top R&B Album: "Free Spirit" by Khalid
Top Rap Album: “Hollywood’s Bleeding” by Post Malone
Top Country Album: “What You See Is What You Get” by Luke Combs
Top Rock Album: “Fear Inoculum” by Tool
Top Latin Album: "Oasis" by J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Top Dance/Electronic Album: “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set” by Marshmello
Top Christian Album: “Jesus is King” by Kanye West
Top Gospel Album: “Jesus is King” by Kanye West
Song Awards
Top Hot 100 Song: “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Top Streaming Song: “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Top Selling Song: “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Top Radio Song: "Sucker" by Jonas Brothers
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted): “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Top R&B Song: "Talk" by Khalid
Top Rap Song: “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Top Country Song: "10,000 Hours" by Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
Top Rock Song: “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” by Panic! At The Disco
Top Latin Song: "Con Calma" by Daddy Yankee ft. Snow
Top Dance/Electronic Song: "Close To Me" by Ellie Goulding x Diplo
Top Christian Song: “God Only Knows” by For King & Country
Top Gospel Song: "Follow God" by Kanye West
