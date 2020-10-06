WATCH: 'Blackpink: Light Up the Sky' debuts official trailer

KOREAN WAVE
Netflix/Released
(Philstar.com) - October 6, 2020 - 11:27am

MANILA, Philippines — Since their debut in August 2016, Blackpink has become the highest-charting female K-Pop group of all time with their innovative music, eye-popping music videos and internet-breaking fashion concepts.

"Blackpink: Light Up the Sky" serves up the never-before-seen moments that Blackpink’s global fandom — known as “BLINKs” — have been craving for years.

 

 

Directed by Caroline Suh (Netflix’s “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat”), the documentary goes deep with each of Blackpink’s four members: Jisoo, the whip-smart unnie (“big sister”) of the group with a quirky sense of humor; Jennie, the rapper whose fierce onstage persona contrasts with her soft-spoken nature; Rosé, the dulcet-voiced Australian coming into her own as a singer-songwriter; and Lisa, the dancing queen whose spark plug personality never fails to make her bandmates laugh.

As Blackpink continues reaching new heights in their career — from headlining sold-out world tours to becoming the first female Korean group to perform at Coachella — each member reflects on the ups and downs of fame and the long, often challenging journey that brought them to worldwide success. "Blackpink: Light Up the Sky" reveals the relatable, unfiltered sides of the foursome, who continue to be a leading force in expanding K-Pop’s popularity, proving that music knows no borders or language barriers.

"Blackpink: Light Up the Sky" premieres on Netflix on October 14.

 

BLACKPINK
Philstar
