In photos: 'Crash Landing on You' style, a crash course

MANILA, Philippines — Season 1 may be over but we’re clearly not over the fashions from the hit Korean series "Crash Landing On You," particularly the pretty jewelry and purses lead characters Yoon Se-ri and Seo Dan were toting around throughout the show. We may be crushing over military man Ri Jeong-hyuk, but fashionistas are also lusting over his drool-worthy designer bags.

South Korean actress Son Ye-Jin has been making waves for her fashionable choices and skincare routine as heiress Yoon Se-Ri, but she also sparkled in jewelry pieces from Swarovski's diverse portfolio. Here are some looks to crush on from the series.

TVN via Swarovski/Released Rose-gold plated hoop earrings in black and white.

TVN via Swarovski/Released White (top) and pink (bottom) rhodium-plated earrings

TVN via Swarovski/Released White rhodium-plated earrings and necklace (top) and rose-gold earrings

TVN via Swarovski/Released Rhodium-plated stud earrnings and necklace

TVN via SSI/Released Yoon Se-ri is the ultimate Lady Boss and her style absolutely shows that as seen here in episode 1 with her toting the Gucci Sylvie 1969 Mini Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag.

TVN via SSI/Released Making her comeback, Yoon Se-ri wows in a white power blazer with the perfect Longchamp work tote.

TVN via SSI/Released Yoon Se-ri travels in style. She matches her basic denim-and-tee look with an animal printed bag such as Tod’s D-Styling Medium.

TVN via SSI/Released Gucci Zumi Tote Bag is the ideal neutral bag to complement Yoon Se-ri’s navy plaid suit in the intro at the beginning of each episode.

TVN via SSI/Released Seo Dan proves that she’s got power dressing down to a T and this Jimmy Choo Cloud Clutch totally complements her commanding style.

TVN via SSI/Released Loewe Gate Small Leather Cross-Body Bag is the ideal travel accessory as seen on Seo Dan while sightseeing with Ri Jeong-hyuk in Switzerland.

TVN via SSI/Released We can’t leave out our leading man’s stylish taste from this list. Ri Jeong-hyuk’s classic Prada backpack makes us want to take a trip somewhere, too.



In the Philippines, Swarovski is available in Rustan’s Alabang, Rustan's Makati, Rustan's Shangri-La, and Rustan's Ayala Cebu. Swarovski is also available through boutiques owned and operated by Stores Specialists, Inc. located at Alabang Town Center, Glorietta, Newport Mall, Robinson's Magnolia, TriNoma Mall, The Podium Mall, Power Plant Mall and SM Mall of Asia. Gucci is located at Greenbelt 4 and Shangri-La Plaza Mall. Loewe is located at Shangri-La Plaza Mall. Prada is located at Greenbelt 4 and Solaire Casino and Resort. Longchamp is located at Greenbelt 5, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Makati and Rustan’s Cebu. Jimmy Choo is located at Rustan’s Makati and Shangri-La Plaza Mall. Tod’s is located at Greenbelt 4 and Rustan’s Shangri-La.

RELATED: Only second best? These K-Drama second female leads beg to disagree

18 'Crash Landing On You' film locations to crush on