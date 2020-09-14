KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
In photos: 'Crash Landing on You' style, a crash course
'Crash Landing on You' cast
'Crash Landing On You' via TVN
In photos: 'Crash Landing on You' style, a crash course
(Philstar.com) - September 14, 2020 - 5:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Season 1 may be over but we’re clearly not over the fashions from the hit Korean series "Crash Landing On You," particularly the pretty jewelry and purses lead characters Yoon Se-ri and Seo Dan were toting around throughout the show. We may be crushing over military man Ri Jeong-hyuk, but fashionistas are also lusting over his drool-worthy designer bags.

South Korean actress Son Ye-Jin has been making waves for her fashionable choices and skincare routine as heiress Yoon Se-Ri, but she also sparkled in jewelry pieces from Swarovski's diverse portfolio. Here are some looks to crush on from the series.

Rose-gold plated hoop earrings in black and white. 
TVN via Swarovski/Released
White (top) and pink (bottom) rhodium-plated earrings 
TVN via Swarovski/Released
White rhodium-plated earrings and necklace (top) and rose-gold earrings
TVN via Swarovski/Released
Rhodium-plated stud earrnings and necklace
TVN via Swarovski/Released
Yoon Se-ri is the ultimate Lady Boss and her style absolutely shows that as seen here in episode 1 with her toting the Gucci Sylvie 1969 Mini Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag.
TVN via SSI/Released
Making her comeback, Yoon Se-ri wows in a white power blazer with the perfect Longchamp work tote. 
TVN via SSI/Released
Yoon Se-ri travels in style. She matches her basic denim-and-tee look with an animal printed bag such as Tod’s D-Styling Medium.
TVN via SSI/Released
Gucci Zumi Tote Bag is the ideal neutral bag to complement Yoon Se-ri’s navy plaid suit in the intro at the beginning of each episode.
TVN via SSI/Released
Seo Dan proves that she’s got power dressing down to a T and this Jimmy Choo Cloud Clutch totally complements her commanding style.
TVN via SSI/Released
Loewe Gate Small Leather Cross-Body Bag is the ideal travel accessory as seen on Seo Dan while sightseeing with Ri Jeong-hyuk in Switzerland.
TVN via SSI/Released
We can’t leave out our leading man’s stylish taste from this list. Ri Jeong-hyuk’s classic Prada backpack makes us want to take a trip somewhere, too.
TVN via SSI/Released


In the Philippines, Swarovski is available in Rustan’s Alabang, Rustan's Makati, Rustan's Shangri-La, and Rustan's Ayala Cebu.  Swarovski is also available through boutiques owned and operated by Stores Specialists, Inc. located at Alabang Town Center, Glorietta, Newport Mall, Robinson's Magnolia, TriNoma Mall, The Podium Mall, Power Plant Mall and SM Mall of Asia. Gucci is located at Greenbelt 4 and Shangri-La Plaza Mall. Loewe is located at Shangri-La Plaza Mall. Prada is located at Greenbelt 4 and Solaire Casino and Resort. Longchamp is located at Greenbelt 5, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Makati and Rustan’s Cebu. Jimmy Choo is located at Rustan’s Makati and Shangri-La Plaza Mall. Tod’s is located at Greenbelt 4 and Rustan’s Shangri-La.

RELATED: Only second best? These K-Drama second female leads beg to disagree

18 'Crash Landing On You' film locations to crush on

CRASH LANDING ON YOU
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Stray Kids leads Spotify's podcast on global K-Pop success
1 hour ago
The episode features interviews with one of the most streamed K-Pop artists of all time, Stray Kids, who shares how the genre...
Korean Wave
fbfb
1 hour ago
In photos: 'Crash Landing on You' style, a crash course
1 hour ago
Can't get over the styles from "Crash Landing on You"? Here are some looks to crush on from the series.
Korean Wave
fbfb
4 days ago
Only second best? These K-Drama second female leads beg to disagree
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
These second female leads are a case in point of an inherent lack in second lead syndrome for women characters vis-à-vis...
Korean Wave
fbfb
6 days ago
WATCH: Ben&Ben covers K-pop songs from NCT, Twice, Red Velvet, BTS
By Seph Asong | 6 days ago
Probably one of the most exciting things that happened last month is for Ben&Ben to launch their new vlog series “...
Korean Wave
fbfb
6 days ago
Korean zombie flick '#Alive' premieres on Netflix
6 days ago
"#Alive" tells the story of a mysterious virus outbreak that suddenly spreads throughout modern day Seoul and rapidly grows...
Korean Wave
fbfb
6 days ago
LIST: K-Drama characters who hurt us so good with second lead syndrome
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 days ago
Hallyu fans rooted for these second leads who ended up losing the love of their life to the more prominent first lead character...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with