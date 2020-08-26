LIST: Richard Juan recommends 4 must-watch K-dramas

MANILA, Philippines — Have a hangover from "It’s Okay to Not Be Okay"?

It’s okay to not be okay because celebrity influencer Richard Juan has fans covered with a list of follow-up Hallyu content to add to their watch list.

“A lot of good Korean content out there. I just wish I have all the time in the world... you know, I wanna be able to squeeze in a couple more shows, too. Kasi ang ganda 'yung production value nila eh... I'm so amazed at their storytelling. I'm amazed at the cinematography of it, the effort, the editing, the cast, grabe as in,” Richard told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

Here are a few suggestions straight from the K-Drama superfan.

1. 'My Love From The Star'

Netflix synopsis: An alien who came to Earth 400 years ago is almost able to return to his own planet, but when he meets a famous actress, he doesn't want to go home.

The widely successful series starring Kim Soo-Hyun and Jun Ji-Hyun proved to be a critical and commercial hit, even spawning a full-blown Kapuso adaptation starring Jennylyn Mercado and Gil Cuerva in 2017.

“My first and still my favorite is ‘My Love From The Star,’ kasi doon ako talaga nag-start and I really loved the story,” recalled Richard, who was featured in different publications for being a Kim Soo-Hyun lookalike.

2. 'Crash Landing On You'

Netflix synopsis: A paragliding mishap drops a South Korean heiress in North Korea and into the life of an army officer, who decides he will help her hide.

Another international success story is the cross-border romance starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin listed by Time Magazine as one of the best Korean dramas to watch on Netflix.

“Of course ‘Crash Landing On You’ is everyone's popular choice right now,” Richard observed.

3. 'The World of the Married'

Netflix synopsis: A turbulent twister of lies, betrayals and revenge tears apart the seemingly picture-perfect marriage between a doctor and a filmmaker.

Lauded by critics in all aspects, the series bagged Best Director and Best Actress titles at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards.

It is also the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history.

“It was such a big hit in Korea that the ratings was out of the 24.4% gap. Sobrang taas. As in that is crazy numbers. That's something that I know I have to watch. I didn't get the chance to watch yet,” Richard admitted.

4. 'Record of Youth'

Netflix synopsis: Two actors and a makeup artist fight to make their own way in a world that weighs the backgrounds they were born into more than their dreams.

“It's by Park Bo-Gum and it's his last show before his military enlistment kaya I think that's a big one too,” Richard predicted.

The upcoming highly-anticipated series will premiere on Netflix on September 7.

