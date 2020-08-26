'Itâ€™s heaven': Selena Gomez gush about new ice cream flavor made for Blackpink collaboration

'It’s heaven': Selena Gomez gush about new ice cream flavor made for Blackpink collaboration

International pop star Selena Gomez celebrated her Blackpink collaboration with a new ice cream flavor.

The pint, called Cookies & Cream Remix inspired by the upcoming collaboration, is made with pink vanilla ice cream, crunchy cookie bites and gobs of gooey fudge.

In her Instagram account, Selena posted a video announcing the flavor.

“Basically it’s heaven and every bite is delicious,” Gomez said in the video.

“Growing up and loving the iconic Serendipity restaurant, I couldn’t be more excited to become a partner in their expanding brand,” said Gomez said in a press statement.

“For the Cookies & Cream remix, I wanted to put my own personal spin on this classic flavor by making it with pink vanilla ice cream as a nod to my girls Blackpink and celebrate our new song ‘Ice Cream'.”

Sal Pesce, President and Chief Operating Officer of Serendipity Brands, said Selena is the perfect partner and flavor engineer for the brand.

“As a forever fan of our brand, Selena brings a fresh perspective and a whole new set of fans to help us take over the decadent ice cream category with our innovative, indulgent mixes,” Sal said.

Selena and Blackpink’s “Ice Cream” will be released on August 28. Cookies & Cream Remix will be also available on the collaboration release date.