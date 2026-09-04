Weekend list: PH Travel Mart, Harry Potter Yule Ball, Super Manila Comic Con

Clockwise: Morissette, Sheena Belarmino, and Celeste Legaspi in "The Notebook: The Musical," a photo from "Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration," and John Legend in Changsha, China

MANILA, Philippines – Experience the wizarding world or get the first dibs at hugely discounted travel promos this weekend.

Here are the happenings around the metro this rainy weekend.

Concert rundown

Just a quick list of the live shows happening around the country the next few days:

John Legend will be at the Proscenium Theater in Makati on September 3 and 4

Babymonster will stage its "Choom" world tour Philippine stop this September 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena

Celebrity singer couple KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde continue the local legs of their "In Between" tour on September 5 at the new Seaside Cebu Arena

"Pinoy Big Brother" contestant Heath Jornales gets his chance to stage a solo show at the New Frontier Theater this September 5

Teeth marks its reunion concert this September 5 at the North EDSA Skydome, with special guests Kamikazee and Agaw Agimat

"Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" is this weekend's offering by the Filharmonik Orchestra led by maestro Gerard Salonga at the Theatre at Solaire

MNL Fashion Week

Local designers and labels come together for a four-day fashion extravaganza at the MNL Fashion Week.

The event puts the spotlight on Filipino designers and their collections plus promising Filipino labels on display at the SMX Convention Center in SM Aura Premier, Taguig from September 3 to 6.

Philippine Travel Mart

The Philippine Tour Operators or PHILTOA is holding the 37th edition of its popular travel mart this weekend.

Deals of up to 50% on domestic flights, tour packages and staycations await those who visit the booths at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City from September 4 to 6.

Geekfest

Mike Zeck, Greg LaRocque, and Derrick Chew are some of the illustrious names featured at this year’s SuperManila Comic Con.

The fourth edition of the event will take place from September 4 to 6 across two venues in its now-regular home, One Ayala in Makati, The Space on Level 5 and Concourse on Level 2.

Yule Ball in Manila

“The Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration" finds its way to Manila giving Potterheads another way to experience the wonderful wizarding world closer to home.

The interactive event styled after the Triwizard Tournament dance as seen in the "Goblet of Fire" movie takes place at Parañaque's The Space at Solaire beginning September 3.

The magic continues until October 4, for now, where guests can experience set recreations and buy official merchandise, themed food, and beverages.

'The Notebook'

The musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' iconic romance novel is now on the international stage as Theatre Group Asia begins helming the production at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

Portraying the roles of Noah and Allie are Benedix Ramos and Sheena Belarmino, Laurence Mossman and Morissette Amon (marking her theater comeback), and Rody Vera and Celeste Legaspi.

Food & Wine fest

The largest food celebration in Makati returns this weekend to the Ayala Triangle Gardens.

Expect a wide selection of food vendors and artisan pop-ups, wine and beverage pairings, and a vibrant weekend street market atmosphere from morning to evening.

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