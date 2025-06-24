^

Construction worker Cardong Trumpo gets 99% votes to win 'PGT7'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 24, 2025 | 2:50pm
Ricardo Cadavero
ABS-CBN, Pilipinas Got Talent

MANILA, Philippines — Construction worker with the talent for spinning, Ricardo Cadavero, popularly known as Cardong Trumpo, was the runaway winner with an overwhelming 99.5% of judges' and public votes in the latest season of "Pilipinas Got Talent." 

Cadavero could not believe his luck, but the public and this season's judges, namely, ABS-CBN executive Freddie M. Garcia, comedian Eugene Domingo and actors Kathryn Bernardo and Donny Pangilinan saw the grand champion in the 55-year-old construction worker. 

Cardong Trumpo impressed the voting public and judges with his finale act, that earned him the landslide votes. 

He took home the P2 million cash prize. 

Cardong Trumpo said to ABS-CBN News that his life will be changed because of the prize money.

“Ang nag-bigay sa akin ito, buong tao talaga. 55 years old na po ako at matagal kong inantay ito. Mababago na talaga ang aking buhay at lahat ng pagkakautang ko mababayaran ko. At ang isang anak kong hindi talaga naka-pasok dahil wala talagang pera. Pero dito, iingatan ko ito at 'yung pamilya ko,” he said. 

He and his wife will plan how they will wisely use and save his prize money because the amount is no joke. He plans to move his family to a new place and save money for his children.

“Ilalayo ko sila (ang pamilya ko) for safety bilang isang ama 'yun ang pangarap ko, pero sobra 'yung binigay sa akin. Iingatan ko ito hanggang sa huli ng aking buhay, hindi masasayang,” he said.

RELATEDKathryn Bernardo, Donny Pangilinan, Eugene Domingo join 'Pilipinas Got Talent' as judges

FILIPINO SPOTLIGHT

PILIPINAS GOT TALENT
