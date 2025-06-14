^

Coco Martin, Julia Montes excited for Kenya fan meeting

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 14, 2025 | 12:30pm
Coco Martin, Julia Montes excited for Kenya fan meeting
Coco Martin and Julia Montes
The STAR / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes are set to fly to Kenya and meet with fans in the African continent.

Their network ABS-CBN is organizing a fan meet experience in the Nairobi Cinema on June 28. This marks the network's first major event in Africa.

According to ABS-CBN, Julia's "Doble Kara" and Coco's "FPJ's Probinsyano" (released as "Brothers") were both hits in Africa as was the couple's show together "Walang Hanggan" (released as "My Eternal").

Coco's current show "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" (released as "Gangs of Manila") is now airing in the Africa.

"Walang Hanggan" is due to re-run in the continent next month while Julia's "Saving Grace," which ends in the Philippines next week," will air in Africa ths September.

All shows are available via the StarTimes channel, the leading digital TV operator in Africa.

StarTimes is a major sponsor of the "Kapamilya Live in Kenya" fan meeting event the couple attend which major Kenyan television station KTN will cover live.

"Excited na kaming mapuntahan 'yung mga tao sa Africa na hindi namin ineexpect na nakakapanood ng aming trabaho at ating mga teleserye na ginagawa natin sa ABS-CBN," Coco said in an interview.

"Ang sarap sa pakiramdam na parang it's time to give back and ma-appreciate ng mga tao na nanonood sayo. Ito 'yung time naman na pasiyahin natin sila," Julia added.

Other Kapamilya shows that saw recent success in Africa since airing there in 2003 include "Can't Buy Me Love," "Lavender Fields," "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim," and "Senior High."

