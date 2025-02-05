Coco Martin a ‘once-in-a-lifetime genius’ — Sharon Cuneta

MANILA, Philippines — If invited again by Coco Martin to star in “Batang Quiapo,” “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta would gladly do so, as she did in Coco’s past hit “Ang Probinsyano,” because she has seen how “genius” Coco is in helming his hit nightly action-dramas.

At a recent roundtable interview following the launch of the new Retire Assure plan under Filipino insurance company InLife for which Sharon is the endorser, the singer-actress shared what makes Coco a rare “genius” in showbiz.

“The man is a genius in the real sense of the word. I’ve never worked with someone… I’m so amazed with ‘Probinsyano,’ pinapanood ko s’ya, magshu-shoot kami ng eksena, lahat kami… all-star cast. The guy was narrating the dialogue of each star to his assistant. His assistant would be writing down everything that he’s saying, and he would go, si Michael, sabi ganito. Si general, sabi ganito. Si lolo, ganito. Tapos kamera mo, tapos dito… Tapos aakting s’ya. Tapos iikot s’ya, tapos shot dito, medium, tapos ganyan… Sabi ko, OMG! Kasi s’ya nagsusulat, s’ya ang direktor tapos artista s’ya. I have never, ever in my whole life seen someone who’s such a genius at work as Coco. This happened every single day. On the spot!” Sharon recalled.

On some days, after a full taping day, Coco would even still have the energy to call his staff for a meeting to plan the next day’s shooting day.

“Eh ako nga na artista lang, hilong-hilo na ako sa mga ginagawa ko! Parang talagang, OMG! Si Coco, talagang I bow to him in respect and admiration, super! Once in a lifetime,” affirmed Sharon.

The closest that she could think of to Coco’s “genius” was Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ), “but he already had his own scriptwriters,” unlike Coco.

FPJ, Sharon recalled, was also directing and acting, “but Coco was, my gosh, hands-on!”

Martin promises a more explosive “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” as the hit action series officially introduced its newest cast members for the start of its third year during a “Saludo Kay Tanggol” grand Kapamilya homecoming held in ABS-CBN last January 28.

“Pinag-aralan namin mabuti ‘yung bawat kwento, bawat character, at kung paano namin itatahi ‘yung original na kwento at original na mga character sa bagong kwento at mga bagong character. Sinisiguro ko sa lahat ng mga Pilipino na mas maganda, mas maantig, mas maaksyon, at mas madrama ngayon ang ‘FPJ’s Batang Quiapo’,” shared Coco in a statement.

The red carpet event welcomed the newest cast members as the series celebrates the start of a new chapter, led by Jake Cuenca, Andrea Brillantes, Albert Martinez, Angel Aquino, Chanda Romero, Shamaine Buencamino, Juan Rodrigo, Dante Rivero, Michael De Mesa, and Celia Rodriguez, including Paolo Paraiso, Albie Casiño, Gillian Vicencio, Alhdrin John Opilac, Ahl Opilac, and Diana Opilac. — Video by Deni Bernardo

