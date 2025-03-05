^

Bianca Gonzalez lists biggest changes in upcoming 'Pinoy Big Brother' season

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 5, 2025 | 5:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — The upcoming season of reality competition show "Pinoy Big Brother" is set to mark more historic feats, something that has made even long-time host Bianca Gonzalez be on her toes.

In a historic first, ABS-CBN is teaming up with fellow network GMA for the series' "Celebrity Collab Edition," featuring artists from both networks.

During the show's recent media conference, Gonzalez listed down the biggest changes expected from the upcoming season beyong the momentous collaboration.

Gonzalez began by pointing out this would be the first time "Pinoy Big Brother" will be airing on GMA, which has her both excited and nervous.

"It's an entirely different audience, paano kami tatanggapin ng mga Kapuso-loyal fans? Will they like the format, our storytelling?" Gonzalez said.

On that note, the host expressed her appreciation having GMA stars Gabbi Garcia and Mavy Legaspi joining the hosting team for this season since they are more familiar to GMA viewers.

The host also mentioned that past celebrity editions of "Pinoy Big Brother," including the inaugural one in 2006 where she finished 3rd, involved individuals from different backgrounds such as sports and social media.

This time, however, the roster will be completely filled by artists from both networks' labels, namely Star Magic and Sparkle.

Gonzalez shared the last stand-alone celebrity edition ended in 2008 when the winner was comedian Ruben Gonzaga among housemates that included Baron Geisler, Ethel Booba, Megan Young, and Yayo Aguila.

That was also the season before "Teen Edition Plus" when current host Robi Domingo finished behind Ejay Falcon.

Celebrity housemates had joined in recent seasons, but they were mixed with civilian and teen housemates like the "All In," "737," "Lucky 7," and "Kumunity" seasons.

Accompanying Gonzalez, Garcia, Legaspi, and Domingo on hosting duties are Enchong Dee, Alexa Ilacad, Kim Chiu, and Melai Cantiveros.

Chiu and Cantiveros were winners on "Teen Edition 1" and "Double" respectively, while Ilacad competed in the "Kumunity" season that ended in 2022.

The new "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" premieres this March 9.

