Gabbi Garcia 1st GMA-7 star to host ‘Pinoy Big Brother’

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 9, 2025 | 4:17pm
MANILA, Philippines — Gabbi Garcia was not meant to be a housemate as she initially wanted, but instead she will be one of the hosts of the historic upcoming edition of “Pinoy Big Brother.” 

The actress has been revealed as the host from GMA-7 who would join other popular hosts of the reality TV show that will soon be airing on GMA-7. 

The “PBB: Celebrity Edition Collab” is another collaboration between ABS-CBN and GMA-7 to mark the show’s 20th anniversary. 

“I’m beyond excited to announce that I’ll be one of your hosts for the upcoming 'Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition!' See you all sa Bahay ni Kuya!” Gabbi wrote on her Facebook post. 

She added a trivia for her fans and viewers of the long-running show that she lined up as one of the hopefuls back in 2012. 

“Fun fact: Back in 2012, I auditioned for PBB Teen Edition Season 4! (Check last 2 photos!) Fast forward to 2025 — looks like I was meant to host it instead! Or who knows? Maybe there’s still more in store,” Gabbi wrote. 

The 2012 teen edition housemates included the twins Joj and Jai Agpangan, Kit Thompson, Karen Reyes, and Myrtle Sarrosa, who eventually won the edition. 

Past “PBB” hosts included Bianca Gonzales, Toni Gonzaga, Mariel Rodriguez and Robi Domingo. 

