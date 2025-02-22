Mavy Legaspi joins Gabbi Garcia as GMA-7 host of â€˜Pinoy Big Brotherâ€™ celebrity edition

Mavy Legaspi joins Gabbi Garcia as GMA-7 host of ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ celebrity edition

MANILA, Philippines — The son of actors Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi, Mavy Legaspi, is the latest addition to the pool of hosts of the upcoming very first “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) show that will be aired on GMA-7 this March.

Gabbi Garcia was previously announced as one of the hosts who will join the seasoned hosts of the popular reality TV show. Previous hosts in past seasons included ABS-CBN stars Robi Domingo, Kim Chiu and Melai Cantiveros.

The collaboration show is a celebrity edition that has yet to reveal its housemates, which are expected to be a mix of stars signed or associated with erstwhile rivals, GMA-7 and ABS-CBN.

The “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” hits TV screens on March 9 on GMA-7.

RELATED: Gabbi Garcia 1st GMA-7 star to host ‘Pinoy Big Brother’