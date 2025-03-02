Julie Anne San Jose, Darren Espanto sing new version of â€˜Pinoy Big Brotherâ€™ theme song

Julie Anne San Jose, Darren Espanto sing new version of ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ theme song

Singers Julie Anne San Jose (left) and Darren Espanto (right) are the new voices behind 'Sikat ang Pinoy,' the theme song of 'Pinoy Big Brother.'

MANILA, Philippines — GMA-7 singer Julie Anne San Jose and ABS-CBN’s Darren Espanto give a fresh take on “Sikat ang Pinoy,” the theme song of the popular reality TV show “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB).

The two singers from erstwhile rival studios have been revealed on Saturday, March 1, to lend a new voice to the song originally interpreted by Toni Gonzaga and Sam Milby. Gonzaga was a former host of the show, while Milby was a housemate.

“It is a dream come true for everybody. Siguro sa part ng artist because we have been waiting for this moment for GMA and ABS-CBN artists,” Julie Anne said as seen in a video teaser uploaded on Saturday.

“Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” held its media conference in ABS-CBN yesterday.

It was graced by the upcoming hosts, including GMA-7 Sparkle talents Gabbi Garcia and Mavy Legaspi. They were joined by the reality TV show’s seasoned and returning hosts, Bianca Gonzalez, Alexa Ilacad and Melai Cantiveros.

“PBB Celebrity Collab Edition” also teased the housemates of the upcoming season by sharing teaser photos of their distinct facial features on social media.

The very first "PBB" on GMA-7 will air on the network on March 9.

