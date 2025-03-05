^

Entertainment

From 4000th in audition line to 'Pinoy Big Brother' host: Gabbi Garcia recalls full circle moment

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 5, 2025 | 4:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Gabbi Garcia reminisced the time she lined up for auditions to a past edition of the popular reality TV show "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB).  

During the show's recent grand media conference, Gabbi said that it was her dream to enter the PBB house. 

“When they announced it on TV, so, literally, I was a kid wat­ching the television. In my room, I saw 'PBB' audition na meron. Pwede kang pumila, kahit sino. Niyaya ko na kaagad ‘yung mommy ko,” Gabbi shared. 

“Sabi ko, 'Mommy, I want to line up, and I want to join.' So, I lined up; that was in Mall of Asia.

“It was such a long line. I remember 5,000 auditio­nees that day. I was number 3,900-something. So, I lined up from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. the next day.

“Yes, ganon siya ka-intense. 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. the next day, and I had to go to school. Nakakaloko, pinapabalik na ako ng mommy ko. Pero kasi I really wanted talaga; I was so curious as a kid to see what’s really going on inside the house.

“And luckily, I got in the first screening. On the second screening, it was here na, inside the Bahay of Kuya. Hindi na ako na-bless na maka-pasok after that.”

Gabbi said that it was a blessing that she is now one of the hosts of the upcoming season of PBB.

“It’s such a full-circle moment for me to be able to audition how many years ago, and then right now, I’m standing in front of you as a host. It’s such a full circle. I’m so humbled and I’m so grateful for this opportunity.

“I’m thankful to the bosses of GMA, of ABS-CBN for considering me to be part of this history. And I’m really excited to get to know all the housemates and to get to see the house.

“And abangan pa natin kung ano mangyayari sa akin sa takdang panahon. Hindi natin alam kung ano ang mangyayari. Si Kuya na ang bahala,” the singer-actress ended. 

RELATEDGabbi Garcia 1st GMA-7 star to host 'Pinoy Big Brother'

GABBI GARCIA

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER
