Andrea Brillantes, Jake Cuenca to heat things up in 'Batang Quiapo'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes will set to appear in Coco Martin's "Batang Quiapo."

In a video posted by ABS-CBN's Dreamscape Entertainment on social media, Andrea is shown to have transitioned to portraying mature roles.

She was seen wearing a red lingerie then she entered a bathroom to kiss Jake Cuenca.

“I am ready for more mature roles. We have this thing na ‘pag mature roles, parang daring, sexy na. It’s more of like, for me, leveling up pa kasi 'yung mga kasama ko talaga mga bigating veterans,” she said in previous interview.

Apart from Andrea and Jake, other new cast members include Albert Martinez, Angel Aquino, Michael De Mesa, Celia Rodriguez, Chanda Romero, Shamaine Buencamino and Dante Rivero, among others.



The new cast members will appear in the series starting this week.

