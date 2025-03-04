^

Entertainment

Andrea Brillantes, Jake Cuenca to heat things up in 'Batang Quiapo'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 10:08am
Andrea Brillantes, Jake Cuenca to heat things up in 'Batang Quiapo'
Andrea Brillantes at Jake Cuenca
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes will set to appear in Coco Martin's "Batang Quiapo."

In a video posted by ABS-CBN's Dreamscape Entertainment on social media, Andrea is shown to have transitioned to portraying mature roles. 

She was seen wearing a red lingerie then she entered a bathroom to kiss Jake Cuenca.

“I am ready for more mature roles. We have this thing na ‘pag mature roles, parang daring, sexy na. It’s more of like, for me, leveling up pa kasi 'yung mga kasama ko talaga mga bigating veterans,” she said in previous interview.

Apart from Andrea and Jake, other new cast members include Albert Martinez, Angel Aquino, Michael De Mesa, Celia Rodriguez, Chanda Romero, Shamaine Buencamino and Dante Rivero, among others.
   
The new cast members will appear in the series starting this week.

RELATEDAndrea Brillantes leaves Star Magic, joins Bea Alonzo's manager

ANDREA BRILLANTES

JAKE CUENCA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Charo Santos-Concio shares words of wisdom for BINI amid &lsquo;burnout&rsquo; concerns

Charo Santos-Concio shares words of wisdom for BINI amid ‘burnout’ concerns

By Patricia Dela Roca | 11 hours ago
Former ABS-CBN president and CEO Charo Santos-Concio offered some pieces of advice to the Nation’s Girl Group BINI during...
Entertainment
fbtw
Oscars 2025: Full list of winners
play

Oscars 2025: Full list of winners

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
The following is the complete list of Oscars 2025 winners at the 97th Academy Awards held earlier today, presented at...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIVE Updates: Oscars 2025

LIVE Updates: Oscars 2025

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
The 97th Academy Awards starts in Hollywood on March 2.
Entertainment
fbtw
Miguel Tanfelix on longevity, love and supporting his mom&rsquo;s online fame

Miguel Tanfelix on longevity, love and supporting his mom’s online fame

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Miguel Tanfelix first caught the public’s attention when he was a cute-as-a-button five-year-old who joined “StarStruck...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pinoy pride at Oscars 2025

Pinoy pride at Oscars 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Filipino-American singer H.E.R. and Filipino-American actor Dave Bautista made special apperances at the 97th Academy Awards...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Our duty to explain': Comelec reaches out to noontime show contestant

'Our duty to explain': Comelec reaches out to noontime show contestant

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chairperson George Garcia has invited a contestant from It's Showtime to the poll body's...
Entertainment
fbtw
From &lsquo;bad guy&rsquo; to &lsquo;martyr priest&rsquo;: How &lsquo;In Thy Name&rsquo; changed McCoy de Leon&rsquo;s faith

From ‘bad guy’ to ‘martyr priest’: How ‘In Thy Name’ changed McCoy de Leon’s faith

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Essaying the role of a priest in VIVA Films “In Thy Name” has emboldened McCoy de Leon’s faith and relationship...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ronnie Liang&rsquo;s Byahe Ng Buhay is a song about moving forward

Ronnie Liang’s Byahe Ng Buhay is a song about moving forward

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Ronnie Liang expands his collection of originals and covers with the single Byahe Ng Buhay, which has been released independently....
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years

LIST: Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
The following is a list of the best picture Oscar winners from the last 20 years, ahead of Sunday's 97th Academy Awards (Monday...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with