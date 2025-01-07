Cristy Fermin defends Vic Sotto over Darryl Yap's 'The Rapist of Pepsi Paloma' movie

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin defended Vic Sotto against controversial director Darryl Yap's upcoming movie "The Rapist of Pepsi Paloma."

In her show “Showbiz Now Na,” Cristy said Darryl wants to destroy Vic after his victory on his Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry "The Kingdom.

“Natutuwa ako sa kanyang mga atake paminsan-minsan. Pero this time, hindi mo ako kasama sa gusto mong palabasin," she said.

“Ano ang gusto mo, Direk Darryl? Ang wasakin si Bossing Vic Sotto dahil sa tagumpay ng ‘The Kingdom?’,” she added.

Cristy questioned Darryl's intention in doing the film.

“Kahit pa magkababayan kayo sa Olongapo, wala kang alam. Anong sabi ko sa ‘yo? Bakit kailangan mo pa itong gawin? Ano ang iyong layunin?” she said.

“Meron tayong tinatawag na respeto sa ating kapuwa. Dapat nando’n pa rin ‘yon. Hindi nawawala,” she added.

As seen in the teaser of the upcoming film, Pepsi was asked if she was raped by Vic, to which she said, "yes."

RELATED: Rape charges by Pepsi Paloma vs Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon, Richie D'Horsie just a gimmick — Coca Nicolas