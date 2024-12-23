Take it from Kim Chiu: Celebrate the small wins

Kim Chiu, the Tanduay Calendar Girl for 2025, shares her thoughts about success and life. ‘(As for) my definition of success, (it is) to keep going and never stop. You may take a rest for a while and just keep going and reach for your dreams,’ says she. ‘I also celebrate the smallest milestones and small wins I have.’

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Chiu is known to her legion of fans and in the local tinseltown as the “Pinoy Big Brother: Teen” housemate and big winner, The Chinita Princess, and the Kapamilya performer and actress.

Recently, she has been named the Tanduay Calendar Girl 2025.

“Minsan akala mo, ito kana, parang (sometimes you’d think) ‘I’ve reached my peak, ito na yun,’ but life gives you a lot of surprises, na parang, ‘Wow, meron pa pala (there’s more I can do),’” said Kim of her latest endorsement and project in a recent press conference. “So, never stop dreaming, never stop believing, and just keep going.”

As for her message to fellow women out there, she shared, “I think this (being a calendar girl) is a reminder that there is no dream that is too big, no milestone that is too far. There’s a saying that goes: ‘Success is not about where you’ve been, (it’s) where you’re willing to go,’” shared Kim, “and that’s my definition of success, to keep going and never stop. Pwede naman mag-stop for a while, (take a) rest and just keep going and reach for your dreams.”

Kim with LTG and Tanduay president Lucio Tan III and Tanduay chief operating officer Kyle Tan.

Such an attitude or mindset will make things happen and also bring unexpected blessings.

An established celebrity, Kim is now representing a woman who is confident, empowered, resilient, and strong.

In every endeavor she forays into, Kim said she is happy that her following and “the people who love me and support me, they’ve been with me from the beginning until now. I’m happy to have all of them, kasi alam ko talaga na lagi nila akong pinagtatanggol (because I know they will always defend me) and they give me support every time.”

According to Kim, she did 10 layouts as the Tanduay Calendar Girl and had two-to-three-month preparation, including mental readiness, for the photo shoot.

As a manner of speaking, it took a village to mount such a project. Thus, Kim was grateful to her team and the Tanduay team.

“I think it’s more than just being a calendar girl. It’s about breaking down the barriers. It’s about embracing my confidence, and it’s about celebrating every step of my journey and I’ve enjoyed everything from the start until today, na-e-enjoy ko yung journey ko here in show business and also in my personal life,” Kim shared some of her thoughts during the event and emphasized the importance of celebrating one’s every step to achieve a personal goal.

“Kahit yung two-kilometer run, i-celebrate mo, ‘Naka-two kilometer run ako, congratulations.’ (Even completing a two-kilometer-run, you celebrate it and congratulate yourself),” said she. “So, that’s how I see life, I celebrate even the smallest milestone na meron ako, small wins. If you combine all them together, it’s gonna be extra, extra big.”

For the coming year, especially in its first quarter, what fans can look forward to from Kim aside from being a calendar girl?

She answered, “I also have a movie with Star Cinema with Paulo Avelino, and it’s gonna be this February and the title is ‘My Love Will Make You Disappear.’”