Andres Muhlach, Ashtine Olviga hit series â€˜Ang Mutya ng Section Eâ€™ to air on TV5

Andres Muhlach, Ashtine Olviga hit series ‘Ang Mutya ng Section E’ to air on TV5

‘Ang Mutya ng Section E’ is topbilled by Andres Muhlach (right), Ashtine Olviga and Rabin Angeles. Helmed by Theodore Boborol, the series is Viva One’s adaptation of the Wattpad story of the same title written by Lara Flores, a.k.a. Eatmore2behappy.

MANILA, Philippines — The hit love team of Andres Muhlach and Ashtine Olviga plus the charming Rabin Angeles are about to make their fans “kilig” anew when “Ang Mutya ng Section E” premieres on TV5.

Andres, the son of celebrity couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales, leads the high school series adapted from the book of the same name, written by Lara Flores.

Ashtine is the titular mutya (jewel) in the series. Jay-jay finds herself enrolled in a prestigious school, but to her surprise, she ends up as the lone female student of Section E.

She prevails over the boys’ tactics, led by their leader Keifer (Andres). She will eventually draw the attention of not only Keifer, but also the red-haired Yuri Hanamichi (Rabin).

“Ang Mutya ng Section E” will start airing on TV5 tomorrow, May 19, at 6:45 p.m. It was previously streamed on the Viva One app.

Kiko Estrada’s action starrer, “Totoy Bato,” will follow at 7:15 p.m.

“Ang Mutya ng Section E” and “Totoy Bato” are produced by MavenPro, the joint venture between Viva Entertainment and the MediaQuest Group.

Prior to these shows, Jiggy Manicad anchors the early primetime newscast “Una sa Lahat” weekdays at 5:30 p.m. and it will be followed by the network's primetime broadcast "Frontline Pilipinas."

Apart from these shows, weekends on TV5 will be marked with singing and reality TV shows.

Maja Salvador makes her TV comeback via “Emojination,” which premiered yesterday and airs every Saturday at 5:30 p.m. It will be followed by “Sing Galing” at 6:15 pm and will also be airing every Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

The third season of “Masked Singer Pilipinas” returns every Saturday and Sunday.

