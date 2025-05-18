^

Entertainment

Andres Muhlach, Ashtine Olviga hit series ‘Ang Mutya ng Section E’ to air on TV5

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 18, 2025 | 5:25pm
Andres Muhlach, Ashtine Olviga hit series â€˜Ang Mutya ng Section Eâ€™ to air on TV5
‘Ang Mutya ng Section E’ is topbilled by Andres Muhlach (right), Ashtine Olviga and Rabin Angeles. Helmed by Theodore Boborol, the series is Viva One’s adaptation of the Wattpad story of the same title written by Lara Flores, a.k.a. Eatmore2behappy.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The hit love team of Andres Muhlach and Ashtine Olviga plus the charming Rabin Angeles are about to make their fans “kilig” anew when “Ang Mutya ng Section E” premieres on TV5. 

Andres, the son of celebrity couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales, leads the high school series adapted from the book of the same name, written by Lara Flores. 

Ashtine is the titular mutya (jewel) in the series. Jay-jay finds herself enrolled in a prestigious school, but to her surprise, she ends up as the lone female student of Section E. 

She prevails over the boys’ tactics, led by their leader Keifer (Andres). She will eventually draw the attention of not only Keifer, but also the red-haired Yuri Hanamichi (Rabin). 

“Ang Mutya ng Section E” will start airing on TV5 tomorrow, May 19, at 6:45 p.m. It was previously streamed on the Viva One app. 

Kiko Estrada’s action starrer, “Totoy Bato,” will follow at 7:15 p.m.

“Ang Mutya ng Section E” and “Totoy Bato” are produced by MavenPro, the joint venture between Viva Entertainment and the MediaQuest Group. 

Prior to these shows, Jiggy Manicad anchors the early primetime newscast “Una sa Lahat” weekdays at 5:30 p.m. and it will be followed by the network's primetime broadcast "Frontline Pilipinas." 

Apart from these shows, weekends on TV5 will be marked with singing and reality TV shows. 

Maja Salvador makes her TV comeback via “Emojination,” which premiered yesterday and airs every Saturday at 5:30 p.m. It will be followed by “Sing Galing” at 6:15 pm and will also be airing every Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

The third season of “Masked Singer Pilipinas” returns every Saturday and Sunday. 

RELATED: Andres Muhlach honors mom Charlene Gonzalez with new song, 'Ikaw Ang Miss Universe ng Buhay Ko'

ANDRES MUHLACH

ASHTINE OLVIGA

TV5
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
How TV hosting helped Melai heal

How TV hosting helped Melai heal

By Kane Errol Choa | 19 hours ago
Melai Cantiveros walked onto the stage of ABS-CBN’s Pinoy Media Congress 2025 as a TV host and celebrity and walked...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo attends rumored boyfriend Vincent Co's Puregold event
play

Bea Alonzo attends rumored boyfriend Vincent Co's Puregold event

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Bea Alonzo attended Puregold's Aling Puring Convention amid a rumored relationship with Puregold Price Club...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rian Johnson talks about 'nomadic' existence, 'Knives Out,' 'Poker Face'
Exclusive

Rian Johnson talks about 'nomadic' existence, 'Knives Out,' 'Poker Face'

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Filmmaker Rian Johnson believes two fictional characters he created, Benoit Blanc and Charlie Cale, would get along if they...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Celebrities who won, lost in 2025 elections

LIST: Celebrities who won, lost in 2025 elections

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
The 2025 midterm elections saw a number of celebrities and personalities run for public office, a few of them victorious in...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Panalo pa rin ako&rsquo;: Luis Manzano thanks supporters after Batangas election loss

‘Panalo pa rin ako’: Luis Manzano thanks supporters after Batangas election loss

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola showed their unwavering support for each other as they exchanged encouraging...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina look forward to married life

Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina look forward to married life

By Boy Abunda | 19 hours ago
Engaged couple Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina look forward to their next journey as husband and wife.
Entertainment
fbtw
A Pulitzer for Pinoy sounds

A Pulitzer for Pinoy sounds

By Baby A. Gil | 19 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music is on a roll these days. First off. Multo by the alt band Cup of Joe became the first Filipino...
Entertainment
fbtw
The CompanY marks 40 years of music and stories in Landmark concert

The CompanY marks 40 years of music and stories in Landmark concert

By Carlo Orosa | 19 hours ago
Four decades. Seventy-one music industry awards.
Entertainment
fbtw
Rian Johnson likens 'Poker Face' heroine to Sir Galahad: 'She can't stand injustice'
Exclusive

Rian Johnson likens 'Poker Face' heroine to Sir Galahad: 'She can't stand injustice'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson broke down the characterization of Charlie Cale, the main character in his crime comedy-drama...
Entertainment
fbtw
Donald Trump insults Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift from Air Force One

Donald Trump insults Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift from Air Force One

1 day ago
President Donald Trump used his down time on Air Force One Friday to insult "obnoxious JERK" Bruce Springsteen and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with