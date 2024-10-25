BINI shares the stage with K-pop stars Rain and Hwasa

The worlds of P-pop and K-pop intertwined once again as the nation’s girl group BINI joined Korean stars Rain and Hwasa for a music festival in celebration of the seventh anniversary of IAM Worldwide on Oct. 20 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Thousands of fans and members of the Filipino health and wellness brand trooped to the venue to mark the milestones of the known marketing company and watch their favorite artists perform on one stage presented by Wilbros Live.

The concert kicked off with Mamamoo member Hwasa entering the stage in her daring diva aura to sing her solo song I Love My Body.

“Kumusta po?” she greeted the Filipino crowd.

INSTAGRAM K-pop superstar Rain.

“It’s been a while since I visited Manila. Have you guys been doing well? Last time, I visited the Philippines for Mamamoo’s concert. I remembered that I cried during the opening,” the Korean singer-songwriter recounted.

Hwasa expressed her appreciation for the energetic Filipino fans by performing her latest lead single, NA, on the Manila stage for the first time.

“In my memory, you, guys, are still lovable and gave us so many good memories. Because of that memory, every time I come to the Philippines, it actually gets me very excited,” she remarked.

Her set list would not be complete without her hit tracks TWIT, Don’t, Maria, and Chili, which showcased her powerful stage presence.

SM MALL OF ASIA ARENA'S FB PAGE HWASA of K-pop girl group Mamamoo.

As a finale treat, Hwasa delighted the audience with a medley of Mamamoo’s songs, namely Decalcomanie, Egotistic, Starry Night, Dingga, and Hip.

Next to the K-pop diva was P-pop powerhouse BINI in their grand entrance, featuring a band as they rocked the stage with Cherry on Top for the opening salvo.

“Sobrang saya ng puso namin,” said Colet, after announcing that they are now officially a part of the IAM Worldwide family.

BINI’s Sheena also hyped up the audience with her iconic “Eyyy” gesture, which she replaced with “Barleyyy,” referring to IAM Worldwide’s barley drink products.

The P-pop sensation went on impressing their fans, called Blooms, with their performances of Karera and Salamin, Salamin, filling the arena with feel-good melodies from their chart-topping hits.

For their last stage, BINI “devoured” the stage with Pantropiko, wherein the audience stood up and danced to the phenomenal song.

“Maraming, maraming salamat po for having us today. Grabe na ‘tong opportunity na ‘to to be part of this event,” Jhoanna, the group’s leader, remarked.

After a youthful set courtesy of BINI, the concert night took the fans back to the first generation of K-pop in the presence of Korean actor-singer Rain.

Wearing his red bandana, blue shades, and denim outfit, the “Full House” star grooved to his song GANG for a dynamic start.

“What’s up, Philippines? I miss you, guys. I’m so happy to be here. It feels amazing to be back here with all of you,” Rain said as he received reverberating cheers from the audience.

The K-pop veteran proceeded to his It’s Raining stage to show off his unfailing dancing skills.

“The energy tonight is amazing. You, guys, are incredible. Thank you so much,” he uttered.

The moment became intimate and intense when Rain went down the stage and interacted with the audience during his LA SONG performance, followed by the charismatic Love Song. Then the crowd went wild during his encore when he took off his top and finished his set with Rainism.

“Thank you for making tonight so special. The Philippines will always be in my heart,” he expressed sincerely.

Apart from a star-studded lineup of artists, IAM Worldwide proudly unveiled its newest local brand ambassadors, namely celebrity twins Andres and Atasha Muhlach, and two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo.

Apart from the local figures, the company announced Ji Chang-wook as its international ambassador, teasing excitement toward the South Korean actor’s return to the Philippines.