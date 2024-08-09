Michele Gumabao now engaged to PBA coach boyfriend

Volley ball player and beauty queen Michele Gumabao and PBA coach Aldo Panlilio

MANILA, Philippines — Volleyball player and beauty queen Michele Gumabao is now engaged to Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) coach Aldo Panlilio.

In her Instagram account, Michele posted photos of them while she's wearing the engagement ring.

"8 to (infinity) with you," she captioned the post.

Nice Print Photography also posted the photos of Michele and Aldo in its official Instagram page.

“She said YES. Congratulations @aldopanlilio12 and @gumabaomichele," it said.

“Wedding proposal and engagement shoot in Tokyo Japan,” it added.

Beauty queens Catrinona Gray, Ahtisa Manalo, and Samantha Bernardo, together with volleyball players Jem Ferrer, Risa Sato, and Michelle Morente, to name a few, congratulated the couple.

