Michele Gumabao surprised by Miss Universe rule allowing moms, wives to join

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 26, 2022 | 9:36am
Michele Gumabao surprised by Miss Universe rule allowing moms, wives to join
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 2nd Runner-Up Michele Gumabao
Charlie Mango, Jay Jay Torre via Michele Gumabao's Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 2nd runner-up and volleyball star Michele Gumabao admitted that she’s surprised with the decision of Miss Universe organization to allow moms and wives to participate in the upcoming pageant.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during a recent media visit to Tivoli Royale Country Club in which she is the endorser, Michele said she supports the organization’s decision.

“Nakakagulat din talaga 'yung decision ng Miss Universe to announce these changes but I’m sure it took a long deliberation for them to make this stand,” Michele said. 

“I’m all for being inclusive and so support lang din talaga, we all enjoy watching Miss Universe and that won’t change just because of this new rule,” she added. 

@jmilsev22

Michelle Gumabao doing work

? Babalik Sa'yo - from 2 Good 2 Be True - Moira Dela Torre

Michele also said in the same interview that she’s open to join showbiz through ALLTV. 

“If given the opportunity to explore this possibility I will, I don’t have any lockouts with networks naman, volleyball lang talaga,” she said. 

Escape and unwind from the stress of urban living without leaving the city via the Tivoli Royale Country Club. This modern country club offers relaxing views of nature amid brand new and exciting amenities that are perfect for young professionals and active families.

Among the club amenities for sports buffs are family pools, a gym and fitness center, a bowling alley, and a game center for billiards, darts, and arcade games. Those who want to practice their aim can head to the shooting range, while those who want to perfect their swing can head to the golf complex that houses an indoor driving range, pitch n' putt, and state-of-the-art golf simulators.

@jmilsev22

Play, dine and unwind at Tivoli Royale Country Club.

? Paradise - Bazzi

For actual athletes, there are courts for basketball, badminton, tennis, and volleyball. Additionally, the club holds dance, yoga, and swimming classes for kids and adults, complete with personal trainers that will help members achieve their health goals.

Dining options include the all-day restaurant Royale Lounge, which serves hearty breakfasts, casual but comforting Filipino food, and inventive ala carte international cuisines. The Grid Sports Bar is a hotspot for those who want to spend a carefree night of interactive billiards together with a karaoke sing-along together with beers, spirits, and bar chow. Large TV screens will also allow fans to cheer for their favorite sports teams.
 
The club is now open for membership for those looking to forge new friendships. The annual membership fee includes access to three dependents (spouse/children). All facilities require a minimal cost except for the swimming pool, gym, lockers, steam, and sauna room.       

RELATED: Miss Universe allows moms, wives to join starting 2023

