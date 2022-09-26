Michele Gumabao surprised by Miss Universe rule allowing moms, wives to join

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 2nd runner-up and volleyball star Michele Gumabao admitted that she’s surprised with the decision of Miss Universe organization to allow moms and wives to participate in the upcoming pageant.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during a recent media visit to Tivoli Royale Country Club in which she is the endorser, Michele said she supports the organization’s decision.

“Nakakagulat din talaga 'yung decision ng Miss Universe to announce these changes but I’m sure it took a long deliberation for them to make this stand,” Michele said.

“I’m all for being inclusive and so support lang din talaga, we all enjoy watching Miss Universe and that won’t change just because of this new rule,” she added.

Michele also said in the same interview that she’s open to join showbiz through ALLTV.

“If given the opportunity to explore this possibility I will, I don’t have any lockouts with networks naman, volleyball lang talaga,” she said.

