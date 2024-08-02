Pokwang recalls personal trauma upon seeing 'Pulang Araw' scene

Young Eduardo and Adelina dela Cruz (played by Franchesco Maafi and Cassy Lavarias) in a scene in the period drama 'Pulang Araw,' currently the most watched series on Netflix Philippines and airs weekdays on GMA-7 after '24 Oras.' Online users notice the sky in the scene resembles the Philippine flag.

MANILA, Philippines — Even celebrities are glued to the currently most watched Filipino drama "Pulang Araw" on Netflix, as the Japanese colonial period drama retained its top spot on Netflix Philippines days after its premiere last week.

Fans were able to screenshot actor JC Santos' Instagram Stories where he was seen enjoying an episode of the GMA-7 drama.

"I am at episode one and I am loving it. Great work, Pulang Araw team! Currently No. 1 @netflixph," wrote the actor.

Comedian-host Pokwang also posted about the trending drama on X, formerly Twitter.

"Tutok na tutok na ako sa #PulangArawOnNetflix #PulangArawBodabil. Mahusay lahat lalo na 'yung gumanap na batang

@dealwithBARBIE. Galing niya. Galing nilang lahat infairnessssss," she wrote on her July 30 X post.

Barbie is one of the lead stars of the show. The young version of her character named Adelina is played by child star Cassy Lavarias.

Pokwang followed up her first post about the show with another complimentary tweet. It was a scene with the young Adelina who accompanied her older brother, played by Franchesco Maafi, to his American father.

Young Adelina and Eduardo are left homeless after their mother Fina (Rhian Ramos) died of Tuberculosis, which had no cure in 1931. Eduardo begged for his father to give them money so they could pay for their temporary shelter. Adult Eduardo will be played by Alden Richards.

"Grabe nakaka-relate waaaa. Kung sa bagay kailan ka ba naging ama para sakin???? Ouch!!!" the comedian-host tweeted.

grabe nakaka relate waaaa Kung sa bagay kailan kaba naging ama para sakin???? ouch!!! #PulangArawWorldTVPremier #PulangArawBodabil pic.twitter.com/MwR0ZvnaPD — marietta subong (@pokwang27) July 30, 2024

Many online users think Pokwang was able to relate to the situation as she went through a difficult separation from her ex, Lee O'Brian.

The American actor was deported from the country last April for failing to secure the required permits from the Department of Labor and Employment and from the Bureau of Immigration. Pokwang also filed complaints against O'Brian for financial abuse, intimidation and abandonment of their daughter Malia.

"Pulang Araw," meanwhile, retained its top spot as the most watched drama on Netflix Philippines since it premiered last July 26.

The drama tells the story of four friends who will go through life, love and heartbreaks amid the onslaught of World War II in the Philippines.

It stars Alden Richards, Sanya Lopez, David Licauco and Barbie Forteza, with Dennis Trillo in his first major villain role on TV. It also airs on GMA-7 weekdays after "24 Oras."

Thank you, JC Santos sa pagsupport sa Pulang Araw #AldenRichards pic.twitter.com/UHYlUx8j47 — Tine (@tineeee_18) July 31, 2024

