^

Entertainment

Pokwang recalls personal trauma upon seeing 'Pulang Araw' scene

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 2, 2024 | 8:55am
Pokwang recalls personal trauma upon seeing 'Pulang Araw' scene
Young Eduardo and Adelina dela Cruz (played by Franchesco Maafi and Cassy Lavarias) in a scene in the period drama 'Pulang Araw,' currently the most watched series on Netflix Philippines and airs weekdays on GMA-7 after '24 Oras.' Online users notice the sky in the scene resembles the Philippine flag.
'Pulang Araw,' GMA Entertainment Group, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Even celebrities are glued to the currently most watched Filipino drama "Pulang Araw" on Netflix, as the Japanese colonial period drama retained its top spot on Netflix Philippines days after its premiere last week. 

Fans were able to screenshot actor JC Santos' Instagram Stories where he was seen enjoying an episode of the GMA-7 drama. 

"I am at episode one and I am loving it. Great work, Pulang Araw team! Currently No. 1 @netflixph," wrote the actor. 

Comedian-host Pokwang also posted about the trending drama on X, formerly Twitter. 

"Tutok na tutok na ako sa #PulangArawOnNetflix #PulangArawBodabil. Mahusay lahat lalo na 'yung gumanap na batang 
@dealwithBARBIE. Galing niya. Galing nilang lahat infairnessssss," she wrote on her July 30 X post. 

Barbie is one of the lead stars of the show. The young version of her character named Adelina is played by child star Cassy Lavarias. 

Pokwang followed up her first post about the show with another complimentary tweet. It was a scene with the young Adelina who accompanied her older brother, played by Franchesco Maafi, to his American father.

Young Adelina and Eduardo are left homeless after their mother Fina (Rhian Ramos) died of Tuberculosis, which had no cure in 1931. Eduardo begged for his father to give them money so they could pay for their temporary shelter. Adult Eduardo will be played by Alden Richards. 

"Grabe nakaka-relate waaaa. Kung sa bagay kailan ka ba naging ama para sakin???? Ouch!!!" the comedian-host tweeted. 

Many online users think Pokwang was able to relate to the situation as she went through a difficult separation from her ex, Lee O'Brian.

The American actor was deported from the country last April for failing to secure the required permits from the Department of Labor and Employment and from the Bureau of Immigration. Pokwang also filed complaints against O'Brian for financial abuse, intimidation and abandonment of their daughter Malia. 

"Pulang Araw," meanwhile, retained its top spot as the most watched drama on Netflix Philippines since it premiered last July 26. 

The drama tells the story of four friends who will go through life, love and heartbreaks amid the onslaught of World War II in the Philippines. 

It stars Alden Richards, Sanya Lopez, David Licauco and Barbie Forteza, with Dennis Trillo in his first major villain role on TV. It also airs on GMA-7 weekdays after "24 Oras." 

RELATED: Suzette Doctolero shares 'Pulang Araw' historical, social relevance

vuukle comment

NETFLIX

POKWANG

PULANG ARAW
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Kababuyan!': Ni&ntilde;o Muhlach, wife Diane Tupaz pen cryptic posts amid Sandro Muhlach controversy

'Kababuyan!': Niño Muhlach, wife Diane Tupaz pen cryptic posts amid Sandro Muhlach controversy

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Niño Muhlach penned a cryptic post amid the issue surrounding a GMA-7 artist and independent contractors.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
How much were Celine Dion, Lady Gaga paid? Paris Olympics organizers reveal

How much were Celine Dion, Lady Gaga paid? Paris Olympics organizers reveal

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Organizers for the 2024 Paris Olympics revealed that performers from the opening ceremony, including Celine Dion and Lady...
Entertainment
fbtw
GMA Network receives formal complaint from Sandro Muhlach vs 2 independent contractors

GMA Network receives formal complaint from Sandro Muhlach vs 2 independent contractors

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
GMA Network received a formal complaint from Sparkle actor Sandro Muhlach regarding an incident involving two of its independent...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards bond with fans in Canada

Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards bond with fans in Canada

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Hello, Love, Again" co-stars Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards bonded with their fans in Canada. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Usher Paris concert film to hit cinemas in September

Usher Paris concert film to hit cinemas in September

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
A concert film on award-winning R&B artist Usher will screen in global cinemas for a limited time this September.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bloody holiday as 'Squid Game 2' premieres in December, final season in 2025

Bloody holiday as 'Squid Game 2' premieres in December, final season in 2025

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Three years since the last episode of the survival series "Squid Game" last aired in 2021, its newest season is bound to make...
Entertainment
fbtw
Restored 'Jose Rizal,' Robredo campaign docu making Philippine premieres at Cinemalaya

Restored 'Jose Rizal,' Robredo campaign docu making Philippine premieres at Cinemalaya

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
The restored version of Marilou Diaz-Abaya's "Jose Rizal," starring Cesar Montano, and a documentary about the 2022 presidential...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;House of the Dragon&rsquo; stars Matt Smith and Fabien Frankel admire women leaders

‘House of the Dragon’ stars Matt Smith and Fabien Frankel admire women leaders

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
As the second season of HBO’s “House of the Dragon” heads toward its finale, viewers are witnessing the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Indonesian R&B singer Afgan lauds SB19&rsquo;s Stell, Christian Bautista, other Pinoy ACTS

Indonesian R&B singer Afgan lauds SB19’s Stell, Christian Bautista, other Pinoy ACTS

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Indonesian music artist Afgan hopes to mount a show in the Philippines sometime soon and collaborate with Filipino artists,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with