GMA Network receives formal complaint from Sandro Muhlach vs 2 independent contractors

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Network received a formal complaint from Sparkle actor Sandro Muhlach regarding an incident involving two of its independent contractors.

In a statement released earlier today, the network said it had already initiated its own investigation prior to receiving the formal complaint.

"GMA Network has just received a formal complaint from Sparkle artist Sandro Muhlach against two GMA independent contractors, Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz," GMA said.

"Recognizing the seriousness of the alleged incident, GMA Network had already initiated its own investigation event before receiving the formal complaint," it added.

GMA NETWORK STATEMENT



GMA Network has just received a formal complaint from Sparkle artist Sandro Muhlach against two GMA independent contractors, Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/cwf6BHa4Ru — GMA Network (@gmanetwork) August 1, 2024

GMA said that it will investigate the case with "fairness and impartiality."

"Respecting Sandro's request for request for confidentiality, the investigating body will withhold all details of the formal investigation until its conclusion," it said.

"The Network assures the public and all stakeholders of its commitment to conducting this investigation with the highest standards of fairness and impartiality," it added.

Niño Muhlach recently penned a cryptic post amid the issue surrounding a GMA-7 artist and independent contractors.

In his Facebook account, Niño wrote: "INUMPISAHAN NYO, TATAPUSIN KO!"

Niño is the father of Sandro.

RELATED: 'Kababuyan!': Niño Muhlach, wife Diane Tupaz pen cryptic posts amid Sandro Muhlach controversy