Julia Barreto announces she's in a relationship with Gerald Anderson
Julia Barreto together with boyfriend Gerald Anderson.
Instagram/juliabarreto

Julia Barreto announces she's in a relationship with Gerald Anderson

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 7, 2021 - 6:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto is one proud girlfriend as she officially announced her relationship with Gerald Anderson.

In her Instagram account, Julia posted a photo of her with Gerald getting cozy on a beach as he greeted her boyfriend a happy birthday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto)

 

"Everyday I celebrate you, but today I am extra grateful. Happy birthday my love, I am SO PROUD OF YOU," Julia wrote.

In a one-on-one interview with Boy Abunda recently, the host asked Gerald if Julia is the reason behind his smile.

"Yes, Tito Boy... It's a yes," Gerald revealed, ending years of speculation that the “Between Maybes” co-stars are together.

Meanwhile, a day after Kapamilya actor Gerald admitted that he and Julia are in a relationship, his ex-girlfriend Bea Alonzo shared a cryptic post about time as the "ultimate truth teller."

“So, here’s to TIME! Time that is best spent with family, Time that heals all wounds, and TIME AS THE ULTIMATE TRUTH TELLER!” Bea wrote, adding a woman shrugging and laughing emojis.

Gerald and Julia starred in the 2019 movie “Between Maybes.” Since then, rumors of them romantically together circulated online. The couple kept mum about their real relationship status until Gerald recently confirmed it.

Philstar
