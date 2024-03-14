'Big SCAM': Matteo Guidicelli warns vs fake promo using him, Sarah Geronimo

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Matteo Guidicelli debunked a social media post saying that the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) will be giving away P5,000 to those who have their national IDs.

In his Twitter account, Matteo shared the artcard where he and wife Sarah Geronimo are featured.

"Big SCAM. Please be careful," Matteo captioned the post.

Matteo and Sarah are ambassadors of PSA, the authority who issues the national ID under Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

Big SCAM. Please be careful. https://t.co/MLbWX6UTEP — Matteo Guidicelli (@mateoguidicelli) March 11, 2024

Meanwhile, the couple is now back in the country after Sarah was honored as one of Billboard’s 2024 Global Force award recipients.

Last night, Matteo and Sarah attended Janet Jackson's concert in Araneta Coliseum.