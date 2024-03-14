^

Entertainment

'Big SCAM': Matteo Guidicelli warns vs fake promo using him, Sarah Geronimo

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 14, 2024 | 5:29pm
'Big SCAM': Matteo Guidicelli warns vs fake promo using him, Sarah Geronimo
Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli.
Matteo Guidicelli via Instagram, screengrab

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Matteo Guidicelli debunked a social media post saying that the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) will be giving away P5,000 to those who have their national IDs.

In his Twitter account, Matteo shared the artcard where he and wife Sarah Geronimo are featured.

"Big SCAM. Please be careful," Matteo captioned the post.

Matteo and Sarah are ambassadors of PSA, the authority who issues the national ID under Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

Meanwhile, the couple is now back in the country after Sarah was honored as one of Billboard’s 2024 Global Force award recipients.

Last night, Matteo and Sarah attended Janet Jackson's concert in Araneta Coliseum.

vuukle comment

MATTEO GUIDICELLI

SARAH GERONIMO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Barbie Forteza re-watches 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' on International Women's Day
play
Exclusive

Barbie Forteza re-watches 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' on International Women's Day

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapuso star Barbie Forteza revealed what she did for International Women's Day last March 8.
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta breaks silence over tiff with ex Gabby Concepcion after &lsquo;Dear Heart&rsquo; concert
play

Sharon Cuneta breaks silence over tiff with ex Gabby Concepcion after ‘Dear Heart’ concert

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“Megastar” Sharon Cuneta aired her side over her controversial recent misunderstanding with her ex-husband Gabby...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Barbie Imperial is game to work anew with ex JM de Guzman

Why Barbie Imperial is game to work anew with ex JM de Guzman

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
Despite their short-lived relationship in the past, it wasn’t that hard to persuade JM de Guzman and Barbie Imperial...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Tales of Saigon': Daniel Padilla returns to Vietnam

'Tales of Saigon': Daniel Padilla returns to Vietnam

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
On his Instagram account, Daniel Padilla posted photos of his vacation in Vietnam.  
Entertainment
fbtw

Ryan Gosling is more than ‘Kenough’ with Oscars performance

By Baby A. Gil | 17 hours ago
If the voting for the Best Original Song at the recent Academy Awards had been done after Ryan Gosling’s performance, I am sure that I’m Just Ken from the “Barbie” movie soundtrack would have...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Atasha Muhlach admits getting first phone at 17, still learning social media

Atasha Muhlach admits getting first phone at 17, still learning social media

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Host-model Atasha Muhlach, daughter of celebrity couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales, revealed that she received her...
Entertainment
fbtw
K-pop group Unis with Filipino members to hold fan sign tour in Manila, Cebu

K-pop group Unis with Filipino members to hold fan sign tour in Manila, Cebu

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Filipino K-pop singers Gehlee Dangca and Elisia Parmisano along with Filipino-Korean Jin Hyeonju will be visiting the Philippines...
Entertainment
fbtw
Awra Briguela celebrates father finishing MBA, 5 years after graduating college

Awra Briguela celebrates father finishing MBA, 5 years after graduating college

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Comedian Awra Briguela celebrated dad Oneal Brian for completing his master's degreee in Business Administration or MBA.
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta, KC Concepcion still estranged; but Sharon proud of KC&rsquo;s Hollywood feat

Sharon Cuneta, KC Concepcion still estranged; but Sharon proud of KC’s Hollywood feat

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
Sharon Cuneta said she has not seen daughter KC Concepcion since the “Megastar’s” “Dear Heart”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with