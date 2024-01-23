^

'We have a doctor friend': Kris Aquino plays cupid for Carla Abellana

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 23, 2024 | 2:19pm
'We have a doctor friend': Kris Aquino plays cupid for Carla Abellana
Actress Carla Abellana.
Carla Abellana via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino is trying to play cupid for Kapuso actress Carla Abellana despite her health condition.

In Kris' latest health update on Instagram, Carla commented her prayers for the TV host. 

“Prayers for you Ms. Kris,” Carla said. 

Kris then told Carla that she has a doctor friend who is a great match for her. 

“If you’re already in the process of getting annulled, we have a doctor friend based in OC who might be a great match," Kris said. 

“Great matchmaker talaga si MK kahit noon pa. Love love love,” an Instagram user commented on Kris' comment. 

Carla's ex-husband Tom Rodriguez announced last year that they are already divorced but still need to undergo annulment. 

Last year, Carla said in an interview that she has no plans of having a relationship, but she already moved on from Tom. 

"Oo naman po, definitely po. Nabanggit ko po kanina, nahanap ko na po ‘yung aking peace. Talagang nasara ko na po ‘yung chapter na ‘yun ng aking buhay. Lagpas-lagpas pa po ako sa pagmu-move on, ‘yung ganu’n," she said. 

“So masayang-masaya po ako, definitely,  masaya po ako kung nasaan ako sa buhay ko ngayon,” she added. 

abtest
