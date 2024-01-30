^

Entertainment

What ‘sexy’ truly means to Kylie Verzosa

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
January 30, 2024 | 12:00am
What â��sexyâ�� truly means to Kylie Verzosa
Kylie Verzosa: ‘I really take good care of myself. Healthwise, I take a lot of vitamins and minerals, I try to sleep early, I wake up early. I go to the gym early, I run, I work on cardio, I do yoga. I recently got into saunas, and ice spas.’
Photos from Kylie and Sola’s Instagram pages

MANILA, Philippines — Kylie Verzosa admitted that she gained weight after winning the Miss International crown in 2016. But it was during the pandemic that she turned to the pescatarian diet to manage her weight gain.

“If you check my past photos, I was at a bigger size. Fifteen to 20 pounds heavier. During the pandemic, it really opened my eyes. I wouldn’t say I was big but I was on a bigger weight. That was when I was introduced to the pescatarian diet,” she told The STAR in a one-on-one interview during the launching of her first business venture Sola, a shapewear brand, at the 205 BGC in Taguig City held recently.

“I thought I wouldn’t be able to do it. I thought I can’t do without chicken, beef, and pork,” she said. But then she tried and became accustomed to it over the past four years. “I ran a lot so it limits your, you know, digestion period if you (eat) after a big meal, a junk food.”

She also does running, weight lifting, pilates, and yoga as part of her routine.

“I really take good care of myself. Healthwise, I take a lot of vitamins and minerals, I try to sleep early, I wake up early. I go to the gym early, I run, I work on cardio, I do yoga. I recently got into the sauna and ice spa,” continued Kylie.

The beauty queen/actress-turned-businesswoman usually starts her day by trying to avoid her phone, drinking a glass of water, a cup of coffee, stretching, sauna and an ice bath. After that, she will check her phone and write on her gratitude journal.

Kylie has just launched her first business venture Sola, a shapewear brand. From left are Sola’s PR & KOL specialist Nicole Batungbacal; founder and creative director Kylie; general manager Ally Gao; and product development head Roxelle Cortes.
Photos from Kylie and Sola’s Instagram pages

“So it’s a gratitude journal (about the) three things you’re grateful for and three things you wanna happen. And at the end of the day, (you write) three things that made you happy. And then I go on with my day. My day still goes on with work from movies or in the showbiz industry or Sola,” she shared.

Just lately, some netizens have commented on her bikini photos on the beach in Instagram, saying she’s become “too skinny.” They also expressed concerns over her health.

“Not na-offend but more on I was just shocked by the amount of feedback I was getting no matter how much I think I take care of my body even if I’m at my healthiest right now,” she told this paper when asked for a reaction.

“I lift weights and everything. I look healthy. So I’m just amazed by the number of things they can say even though I really, really take good care of myself. So honestly, I just ignore it because I know what I do with my body and I’m happy and I’ve never been this healthy,” she went on.

Her message to people who are posting comments about her body is: “I hope you are happy and healthy, too. Haha! ‘Cause I am. I hope you guys are happy and healthy. Health is very important and I’m happy to say that I’m at my healthiest right now. And I wish you guys the same thing.”

For Kylie, “Sexy is something internal.”

“It’s not just physical, it’s something that you have within you. It’s your attitude, your personality, the way you carry yourself, the way people see you. It’s something innate,” she explained on her definition of sexy.

“There may be a girl that you don’t find too attractive but is so sexy. It’s something about their personality, with their aura, so it’s something innate when it comes to like fulfillment with being happy about yourself. ‘Cause there are so many girls that are sexy. That I find so sexy. It’s confidence.”

Through her newly-opened business, Sola, she hoped to share the message of body positivity. From fitting to product development, Kylie was very hands-on on her brand.

Sola is a women-led team, as Kylie described it. “We are a small but growing team… There’s something that I’ve realized. We’ve been exposed to many different brands. Brands that we absolutely love but they still remain very aspirational but at the same time still not attainable.

“So that’s how Sola came to life. We wanted to build a brand that was aspirational but at the same time, still very attainable. So that your dreams don’t have to be dreams anymore, you can afford it. You can buy it. It’s in your hands and in your body. And that’s what Sola is,” she remarked in her opening speech.

Kylie and her team just launched their first shapewear collection, called Mercury, which comes in five different styles, three different colors and six different (Asian) sizes.

Having her own line of business was Kylie’s dream ever since. She came from a business-minded family who owns hotels and restaurants. She graduated with a degree in Business Management with a minor in Marketing from Ateneo de Manila University.

She said, “If you’d ask me when I was a little girl what you would wanna become, I would wanna have my own business, a restaurant or something. But I got into showbiz, and business-inclined yung family ko. And I love showbiz. But it’s always at the back of my head (like) when would I start? That something I would love.” Hence, Sola was born.

Meanwhile, Kylie has maintained a private relationship with her non-showbiz partner.

“We agreed that we both wanted to keep it private. It’s more peaceful this way, it is better this way. He is very supportive in everything that I do. We both agreed to keep it private. But right now, my focus is on Sola and my business and my career,” she stated.

vuukle comment

KYLIE VERZOSA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Muhlach TV sitcom coming soon: Andres Muhlach officially joins showbiz

Muhlach TV sitcom coming soon: Andres Muhlach officially joins showbiz

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Fans of the Muhlach twins will finally see them in one show as Andres Muhlach has finally joined his twin sister Atasha and...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Medical bills are getting higher': Kris Aquino says Bimby to return to Philippines to work

'Medical bills are getting higher': Kris Aquino says Bimby to return to Philippines to work

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino revealed that her son Bimby will go back to the Philippines soon to work, so he could help...
Entertainment
fbtw
Muhlach family gets own TV5 sitcom

Muhlach family gets own TV5 sitcom

By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
Aga Muhlach and wife Charlene Gonzalez beamed with pride and happiness as they revealed that their twins, Atasha and Andres,...
Entertainment
fbtw
After almost 2 years, Tom Rodriguez is back

After almost 2 years, Tom Rodriguez is back

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Talent manager Popoy Caritativo's Instagram post on Saturday caused a stir online as it featured him with actor Tom Rodr...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fourth time's the charm: Mom finally wins 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' after 3 failed attempts

Fourth time's the charm: Mom finally wins 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' after 3 failed attempts

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
Caloocan’s Rea Gen Villareal was hailed as the "Tawag ng Tanghalan" Season 7 Grand Champion in "Ang Huling Tapatan"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Christine Jacob, Paolo Abrera sign off as CNN Philippines shuts down

Christine Jacob, Paolo Abrera sign off as CNN Philippines shuts down

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
CNN Philippines' "New Day" hosts Ria Tanjuatco-Trillo, Jamie Herrell, Paolo Abrera and Christine Jacob-Sandejas bid farewell...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ahtisa Manalo crowned Miss Quezon Province, now 'stronger' for Miss Universe Philippines 2024

Ahtisa Manalo crowned Miss Quezon Province, now 'stronger' for Miss Universe Philippines 2024

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
Beauty queen Ahtisa Manalo returned to pageantry as Quezon Province's bet to Miss Universe Philippines 2024.
Entertainment
fbtw
'One More Chance The Musical' cast announced

'One More Chance The Musical' cast announced

By Jan Milo Severo | 15 hours ago
Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) announced that Sam Concepcion and CJ Navato will play as John Lloyd Cruz's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo celebrates Johnny Manahan's birthday with other stars amid network transfer rumors

Kathryn Bernardo celebrates Johnny Manahan's birthday with other stars amid network transfer rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 15 hours ago
Former Star Magic head and now Sparkle consultant Johnny Manahan celebrated his birthday with a simple but star-studded ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with