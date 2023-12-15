^

'So much for silent nights': Hilary Duff pregnant with 4th baby

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 15, 2023 | 3:06pm
Hilary Duff at the "How I Met Your Father" fan experience in Los Angeles, California celebrating the show's first season finale.
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Hilary Duff is pregnant with her fourth child, her third with musical artist and husband Matthew Koma.

The former Disney star made the announcement when she posted a family holiday card on her Instagram account, featuring Matthew and their kids Luca, Banks and Mae.

The 11-year-old Luca is Hilary's son with her ex-husband and former hockey player Mike Comrie, whom she officially divorced in 2016 before marrying Matthew three years later.

Hilary's caption for the post simply read "Surprise Surprise!" The card's note says, "So much for silent nights" and "Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!"

The actress can be seen cradling her baby bump in the family photo, as all of them were in their pajamas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the comments section, Matthew cheekily said, "The stalker from jail gonna be so mad," a reference to the individual who repeatedly pursued Hilary many years ago.

On his own Instagram account, the artist posted the family photo with the caption "Baby #4 is loading..." and jokingly used the geotag Vasectomy Clinic.

Celebrities who offered their well wishes to Hilary and her family include Demi Lovato, Mandy Moore, Dakota and Elle Fanning, Jenna Dewan, Bonnie Hunt, Sara Bareilles, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Alyson Stoner, Lucy Hale and Ashley Benson.

Hilary is best known for her Disney role as Lizzie McGuire and more recently the lead role in "How I Met Your Father."

Matthew, meanwhile, has collaborated on songs like "Clarity" and "Find You" by Zedd, "Wasted" and "Written In Reverse" by Tiësto and several tracks by Carly Rae Jepsen and Pentatonix.

