'Mama's Boy' Josh Cullen recalls tough times, pens Mother's Day letter

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 12, 2024 | 11:59am
SB19 member Josh Cullen with mom Aldrene
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — SB19's Josh Cullen is admittedly a "Mama's Boy" who grew up inspired by his mother Aldrene, who raised him and his sister through tough times. 

The mother-and-son duo is featured in a special cooking video by appliance brand Hanabishi, using its range of easy-to-use appliances, such as smokeless indoor griller, eight-function induction cooker, electric oven toaster and juice extractor, as they cook their own twist on the spaghetti and Josh's favorite barbecue. 

"Kakaiba kasi spaghetti ko," Aldrene said while adding laurel, oregano, basil and a dash of pepper. "Eto secreto ko, mahilig kasi mga anak ko sa maanghang kaya I make it more spicy."

Josh revealed that he, his older sister and his mother went through tough times as a family with a single parent. When his mom cooks spaghetti, they knew it was a special occasion. 

Special occasions such as Mother's Day can make unforgettable memories, especially for the young Josh, who prefer penning letters for his mother. 

At the end of their cooking session, he surprised his mother with a Mother's Day letter which contained his message of assurance and referring to himself as still her "Baby Josh." This started making Aldrene sentimental. 

"Nu'ng bata kami, talagang gagawa pa kami ng letter. Kasi ako talaga, Mama's Boy talaga ako," Josh revealed. 

Aldrene confirmed, adding that he used to sing to her Spice Girls' "Mama." 

"Kasi talagang magiging Mama's Boy ako kasi wala akong papa e," Josh said. 

"Bihira na kami magkasama ni Josh e, kaya ang sarap ng feeling na nakakasama ko siya ngayon," Josh's mom said. 

The SB19 singer-dancer concurred, saying that they are not a perfect family. They sometimes have misunderstandings, but it is with his family that he learned to put family first. 

His mother complimented her son's persistence and perseverance, traits that have contributed to his success. 

"Matiyaga talaga ito. Parang ako. Hindi 'yan tumitigil kaya pursigido siya. Nakita ko 'yung journey niya bago siya mag-SB19. Hindi biro. Sobra. Talagang dugo, pawis literal. 

"Naglalakad 'yan from Ortigas hanggang sa amin sa Maybunga, Pasig. Naiyak ako," Aldrene said. 

With her voice cracking, she continued, "Kasi 'yung kanyang sapatos, nagsasalita ng ganyan [referring to Josh's gaping shoe sole which they mend by putting glue on every time it opens] pero dikit lang kami nang dikit noon kasi konti lang ang budget namin e."  

Josh also complimented his mother, whom he said he takes after. 

"Siguro gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa inyo, Ma, kasi tough love ako when it comes to family. Gusto ko talagang i-commend ka kasi... alam kong marami kang frustrations, hindi naman natin ginusto 'yung mga nangyari... Hindi naman ako nandito kung hindi dahil sa'yo, sa pinagdaanan natin, sa kapatid ko," he said. 

His mother also became more emotional as Josh handed her his gift, a brand new cellphone. Aldrene said she has never bought a cellphone for herself, arguing that she would rather spend it for her family than on a cellphone. She asks for hand-me-down cellphones from her siblings. 

"Promise ko ever since, kahit anong mangyari, nandito ako para sa inyo, mentally, physically. Ako ang siyempre ang pinakamatatakbuhan niyo kahit anong problema pa 'yan. Alam mo 'yun," Josh assured. 

His mother revealed another role Josh plays in their family. 

"Siya na ang tumayong father e, padre de familia sa amin," she said. 

