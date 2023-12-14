Pearl Hung hopes to secure back-to-back win for Philippines at Miss Global pageant

As the Philippines’ bet in the forthcoming Miss Global, Pearl Hung is in the thick of preparation, encompassing personal styling, pageant walk or pasarela, wardrobe, and question-and-answer sessions. The international competition’s preliminary round will commence on Jan. 2 in Vietnam, while it concludes in a coronation night on Jan. 18 in Cambodia, as shared by the beauty queen.

Since the last edition of Miss Global crowned Filipina Shayne Quintana Tormes, Pearl is aiming for a back-to-back win.

“I’m excited to represent the Philippines,” said she in a recent virtual interview with The STAR. “I’ve done something for the past years that is empowering individuals.”

Pearl was referring to her business venture Elites Empire that gives individuals the opportunity to have a sustainable source of livelihood. A piece of information given to this paper says, “It’s a community of sales networks.”

In a way, she fits the ideas of “empowerment, resiliency, and rebirth” that the pageant espouses.

“My business is doing OK and it’s running. I want (to do) something new that will grow in my life. There’s an area in my life that I want to grow,” shared she.

And that is the world of pageantry. Being Miss Global Philippines is Pearl’s second foray into it. She debuted at the Miss World Philippines 2018, where she went home with the Second Princess title.

For Pearl, pageantry is an avenue to engage and influence people.

“It’s a platform where you can share something, and it can go viral. I want to be that representation of someone who’s gonna share something viral, a good one, as I represent the Philippines,” said she.

Away from the boardroom and the glitz and glamour of beauty pageants, Pearl is also a social media personality and influencer.

“For the past years, I’ve been creating content, good content, and people have been messaging me and saying thank you,” said she.

“I know that pageants, like Miss Global, will be a platform that for us to reach more people and I want inspiration to go viral.”

Part of her future is to continue writing and publishing books similar to Chicken Soup for the Soul, which transform people by changing the latter’s mindset and healing them from past negative experiences. She is delighted by the thought of seeing her work have a special spot on the shelf of bookstores.

“I remember when we went to Bangkok and there was a temple,” said Pearl about rebirth, a concept being promoted by Miss Global. “And the best example of rebirth that I experienced was seeing the lotus flower, which was being offered in the temple.

“In each and every day of our lives, we are able to rebirth and renew. We are given this new chance in our lives. For me, you need to always aim to renew, to rebirth. It’s a chance and hope for me, which I also apply in my life,” added she. It is similar to a Pinoy saying that goes, “Habang may buhay, may pag-asa (While there is life, there is hope).”

Asked about the challenge of bringing home the Miss Global crown for two consecutive years, Pearl had this to say: “When you do your best, you’re always happy. That’s what I just want to make sure every day, that is to always do my best. It will make me so fulfilled in, well, doing my best.”

The Pinay beauty has also formed her own team and collaborated with such creatives as Vhee Co for styling and designer Rian Fernandez for the evening gown.

She’s also attending pageant training under Rodgil Flores of the Kagandahang Flores camp.

“It’s for empowering women,” said Pearl about the thrust of Miss Global. “They’re really into that. I also did research, for example, on its question-and-answer portion, which focuses on empowerment.”

When she read all this information about Miss Global, Pearl said, “This really fits me.”

“What I’m feeling right now is excitement. But I’m doing my best to train and to practice. I’m also happy that in Miss Global, it’s being said that every night there seems like a huddle where girls talk about what they’ve learned from the day and share their life stories,” shared she.

“The owner is very hands-on in getting to know the girls. I’m into this kind of pageant that really gets to know the candidates, more than beauty, more than the brains, but the heart. That is what Miss Global is looking for.”

What’s Pearl’s mindset as she is about to enter the pageant?

She said, “The mindset is to win. I’ve given my best every day for the past three months, I’m doing the training 100 percent.”