'It's so 2019': Bea Alonzo calls out cheaters to stop

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 6, 2023 | 6:40pm
Bea Alonzo: ‘I am at my happiest now!’
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bea Alonzo had a direct message for individuals cheating on their partners, and appeared to make a subtle dig at an ex.

Bea appeared on an episode of fellow actress Ivana Alawi's YouTube channel, where the two participated in a question & answer mukbang feasting on a king crab. It was the first time they collaborated for content. 

One of the questions asked by Ivana's sister, former child actress Mona, who behind the camera, were Bea and Ivana's messages for cheaters.

"Tigilan na nila 'yan. It's so 2020... charot pala, 2019!" Bea joked. "Doon tayo sa mabait."

WATCH: Bea Alonzo, Ivana Alawi spill on their love lives in new vlog

Prior to her engagement with actor Dominic Roque, Bea's last relationship was with actor Gerald Anderson, whom she broke up with in 2019.

Gerald later got into a relationship with Julia Barretto, who broke up with another actor Joshua Garcia also in 2019; interestingly, Gerald and Ivana starred in the 2022 series "A Family Affair."

"Ako, wala kayong mapapala. You're never going to be happy in life," said Ivana, leading to the two actresses discussing the topic of karma.

In the same video, Ivana admitted that she is seeing someone and is happy about their current relationship status. — Video from Ivana Alawi YouTube channel

