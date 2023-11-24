^

Entertainment

LIST: Shuttle details for Coldplay's January 2024 concert

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 24, 2023 | 3:53pm
LIST: Shuttle details for Coldplay's January 2024 concert
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin composed a song for Manila during the band's concert last 2017.
Philstar.com / RP Ocampo, file

MANILA, Philippines — Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines has released shuttle details for the upcoming concert of British rock band Coldplay in Philippine Arena early next year.

Coldplay will be performing in the Philippines for just the second time ever, having first visited in 2017. The band's comeback is on January 19 and 20, 2024 for its "Music Of The Spheres" world tour.

Because the Philippine Arena is located in Bocaue, Bulacan, several round-trip shuttles will be available for attendees going to and from the concert.

The shuttles will pick-up and drop-off from Quezon City's Vertis North and Pasay's Mall of Asia.

Only ticket holders can purchase shuttle bus vouchers, exclusively available now on smtickets.com, as ticket IDs are needed, however, physical bus tickets must be redeemed from any SM Ticket outlet.

Each ticket holder will be allowed to buy up to two shuttle bus tickets, and their selected departure time will be deemed final.

The Mall of Asia shuttle departures are in 30-minute intervals between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. (there will be no bus at noon, likely so drivers can have their lunch). Tickets cost P600 each.

The Vertis North departures will also have 30-minute intervals beginning 10:00 a.m., but with two additional shuttles meaning the last bus leaves at 3:00 p.m.. It, too, has no noon bus. These tickets cost P450.

A first come, first served rule will be observed for boarding. Latecomers may board the next additional trip if there are vacant seats, else their tickets are forfeited. Attendees will not be allowed to stand in the buses.

After the concert, shuttles buses to both Mall of Asia and Vertis North will be immediately available in Philippine Arena's NLET Parking area.

RELATED: Singapore experiences surge in accommodation inquiries for Coldplay's 2024 concert

