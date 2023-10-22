'Work in progress': Baron Geisler thanks manager for clarifying his rumored exit from 'Senior High'

MANILA, Philippines — Baron Geisler and his manager Arnold Vegafria put to rest the rumors and reports that the actor has been axed from the popular teen thriller "Senior High" for his alleged "delinquent behavior."

Vegafria posted on Instagram his statement regarding his ward. Baron shared the statement on his Instagram Stories and verified Facebook page.

"You may share this truth folks. Thank you very much. I really appreciate it," Baron said in the comments section of his Facebook post that contains the quote card with Vegafria's statement.

The talent manager said that he has seen the change in Baron, who had been involved in several controversies and issues due to misbehavior in the past.

"I had the privilege of having a heart to heart talk with Baron recently and saw for myself how much he has reformed since his ‘bad boy’ days some years back," Vegafria said.

"He remains the same talented, world-class and award-winning actor that we all know, and because of his inspiring story of redemption, I believe that he deserves a second chance – that’s why I didn’t hesitate to take him back under my management," he added said.

The talent manager stressed that Baron has not been "terminated" from the show, which also stars Andrea Brillantes, Kyle Echarri, Angel Aquino, Xyriel Manabat and Zaijian Jaranilla.

"Contrary to the misleading reports of some showbiz reporters, my talent Baron Geisler has not been terminated from his ABS-CBN teleserye project ‘Senior High’ because of his delinquent behavior.

"Baron has been given clearance by the show’s producer to take a temporary break for him to focus on two movie projects (one local, one international), after which he will resume his taping for ‘Senior High,’" Vegafria said.

"I just hope that we can put an end to all these baseless allegations and refrain from making any unfair judgment until we validate the truth," he added.

Baron, meanwhile, shared his thoughts on the latest issue that hounds him.

"I am blessed that I get to do movies as well... had to fix schedule plus not burning bridges in the process. I'm grateful kay God na 'di na ako katulad ng dati na bigla na lang sasagot sa mga baseless issues. Guess I'm growing up slowly but surely. Work in progress," he wrote in the comments section to his Facebook post. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Anjilica Andaya

