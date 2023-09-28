'In the spirit of fairness': Lala Sotto inhibits self from all noontime shows issues

MANILA, Philippines — Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chairperson Lala Sotto revealed that she will be inhibiting herself from any adjudicative processes involving noontime shows.

During the Senate committee on finance’s recent hearing on the proposed 2024 budget of MTRCB, Sotto said that she decided to inhibit herself for the spirit of fairness and transparency.

“In the spirit of transparency and in the spirit of fairness, I have already inhibited myself from participating in all the adjudication processes of any noontime shows,” she told senators.

Sotto earlier said that she inhibited from ruling to suspend "It's Showtime." She was called out by social media users raising fairness because she's the daughter of "E.A.T." host Tito Sotto.

The MTRCB's attention was called again after "E.A.T." host Joey de Leon made his "lubid" joke.

The agency said that they will investigate the matter.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada also asked Sotto what was the purpose of MTRCB's meeting with Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas, Inc. (KSMBPI) last month.

It can be recalled that KSMBPI filed a cybercrime case against Vice Ganda and Ion Perez.

Sotto said the meeting was just a courtesy call. She said she can't recall if the "It's Showtime" issue was brought up to the meeting.

