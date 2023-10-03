Musical theater on a roll

Rama Hari has just ended a successful two-weekend run at the Metropolitan Theater and at the Samsung Theater.

There are no doubts about it. After a COVID-19 induced hiatus for two years, musical theater is back in Manila. And I say not just back with the proverbial vengeance but on a roll.

Hamilton, the global hot ticket from Broadway created by Lin-Manuel Miranda is filling up The Theatre at Solaire every night until Nov. 26. Rama Hari has just ended a successful two-weekend run at the Metropolitan Theater and at the Samsung Theater. The pop opera ballet by National Artists Alice Reyes and Ryan Cayabyab did so well at the box-office that a repeat is already scheduled for February 2024.

The local production of Tick Tick Boom by Jonathan Larson proved to be such a wonderful crowd drawer while also earning excellent reviews last summer. As a result, 9Works Theatrical decided to stay in the Larson mode and is now deep at work on producing Rent with a local cast.

And there are many more coming on various stages.

Returning on Oct. 6 to 22, PETA’s hilarious musical Walang Aray is a take-off from the late 19th century zarzuela Walang Sugat by the great Severino Reyes. The new version was written by Rody Vera and has an all-original score by Vince Lim.

Among these are Walang Aray at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City. The hilarious musical is a take-off from the late 19th century zarzuela Walang Sugat by the great Severino Reyes. The new version was written by Rody Vera and has an all-original score by Vince Lim.

The show marked PETA’s return to live theater. It fulfilled all its promises during its initial run early this year. Those are Walang Bad Vibes and Walang Sawi. Pangako yon. Everybody can certainly use more of those. That is the reason why Walang Aray is coming back for more kilig performances on Oct. 6 to 22. So, all are invited to Tumindig at Umibig and to experience large doses of kilig once more.

Even the kiddies are getting their share of theater magic these days. This is through Snow White and the Prince, again a post-COVID pandemic comeback for the Repertory Philippines Theater for Young Audiences. The show opened at the Onstage Theater in Greenbelt Makati last Sept. 17 and is still running.

The local production of Tick Tick Boom by Jonathan Larson proved to be such a wonderful crowd drawer while also earning excellent reviews last summer.

Written by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman, this is a new musical take on the old fairy tale of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Beautiful princess earns the ire of her evil stepmother who is jealous of her beauty. She runs away and is saved by seven little men who live in a little house in the forest. Of course, she also later meets her handsome prince charming and gets to experience the life-giving true love kiss.

Watching a familiar story told through song and dance on stage will surely keep the children entertained. And that includes the adults through the fun additions of a wise-cracking mirror played by Sebastian Katigbak who found an equally funny partner in the butler of the prince played by Dingdong Rosales.

The show is directed by Philippine theater legend Joy Virata and features Kiara Dario as Snow White; Neo Rivera as the Prince and Carla Guevarra Laforteza as the wicked Queen.

Now speaking of Laforteza, I recently caught an announcement about a show that was surely inspired by the local audience’s current fascination with live musical theater and she is in the cast.

Laforteza leads the performers’ lineup of Jukebox Baby, the October One Night Stand Cabaret’s presentation which will be held at the 12 Monkeys Music Hall and Pub on Estancia in Capitol Commons in Pasig City on Oct. 10, Tuesday at 8 p.m. It is directed by John Mark Yap with Daphne Jocson as musical director.

Jukebox Baby will showcase songs from musicals both foreign and Filipino. That means Rak of Aegis and Mamma Mia; Eto Na! Musikal nApo! as well as Rock of Ages. And lots of others. Should also be lots of fun.